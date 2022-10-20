Former U.S. Vice President Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in front of an audience at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2022.  

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Once upon a time, they ran the country together. Now former vice president Mike Pence has suggested he might not lend his support to his old boss, Donald Trump, if Trump runs in the next presidential election.

Asked whether he'd back Trump in 2024, Pence took a long pause and, with a wry smile, told an audience at Georgetown University late Wednesday: "Well, there might be somebody else I'd prefer more."