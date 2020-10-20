Some Portsmouth business owners are concerned that Vice President Mike Pence's Wednesday campaign event could bring maskless people downtown.
“An event which is a potential superspreader event, that is what we don’t want,” Valerie Rochon, president of The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, said Tuesday. “We’re trying to do so good in Portsmouth.”
The city passed a mask ordinance in September mandating face coverings for residents and visitors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. That includes outside locations.
Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine was one of the main forces behind the ordinance.
“It can be anticipated that some of the visitors will come into Portsmouth to our restaurants and stores and hotels, and as they do so I expect that our Portsmouth Police Department will make them aware of our face covering ordinance,” Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine said on Monday.
Rochon said restaurant owners and shopkeepers will not let people into their businesses unless they are wearing a face covering.
People who attend the 1:30 p.m. rally at Port City Air will have to wear a mask during the event at the tradeport. Pease Development Authority officials are requiring the Trump/Pence Campaign to adhere to state guidance related to planned gatherings of over 100 people.
Portsmouth interim Police Chief Mark Newport said on Tuesday that all additional officers on duty Wednesday will be dedicated to the Pence rally. There will be a regular shift running downtown.
Newport explained they have not had a problem with the local face covering ordinance.
“The city has been good about putting extra signs out there. Most people have been compliant, and the people we have run across not in compliance have been cooperative,” Newport said.
City Manager Karen Conard said electronic signs on the routes heading into downtown will say “masks required” on Wednesday.
Conard said there will also be large message boards at all three of the entrances to Pease to remind people to wear masks at the Pence rally.