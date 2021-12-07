CONCORD — Leading Democrats and Republicans sparred over former Vice President Mike Pence’s return to New Hampshire on Wednesday to raise money for GOP state senators and raise his profile as a potential 2024 presidential hopeful.
Republican State Chairman Steve Stepanek said the 2024 presidential primary season has opened in earnest with recent visits from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pence.
“We welcome him along with all the other candidates,” Stepanek said of Pence.
Stepanek said Pence should move beyond his rift with former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill and should focus on the accomplishments the two had during four years in office.
“Look at all the phenomenal things they did for the country, closing the border, lowering taxes, supporting a great economic recovery and delivering a life-saving vaccine at warp speed,” Stepanek said.
“I would not dwell on Jan. 6 at this point in time. Talk about all the positives that took place and contrast them with the mess this country is in under President Joe Biden.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Pence’s visit is timely, because he’s been one of the most prominent, anti-abortion leaders in the Republican Party.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a state budget that includes a ban on abortions after 24 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.
“The people of New Hampshire value freedom, reproductive freedom and not the Mike Pence record and Mike Pence agenda,” Buckley said during a conference call Tuesday.
“If New Hampshire Republicans bothered to listen to their voters, they would know that.”
The Trump factor
Buckley questioned whether Pence can get Trump's allies to look past his actions last January.
“How some of these Trumpers going to act toward Mike Pence? I don’t know; they haven’t shown themselves capable of controlling their impulses, language or behavior,” Buckley said.
“They believe it’s their role to mimic the behavior of Donald Trump.”
During his previous visit in Manchester last June 3, Pence made his most extensive comments about his decision to certify the 2020 presidential election that so angered Trump and his supporters.
"I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day," said Pence, whose speech in Manchester at a GOP dinner was well received.
Pence has said his message this trip will focus on Biden’s economic policies, which he said have brought the country higher inflation and energy prices, supply chain delays and the prospects of more record deficit spending.
“The effects of Joe Biden’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda are a gut punch to millions of Americans looking to fill up their tank, feed their family or finish their Christmas shopping,” Pence told Axios in an interview.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, will be the main host for Pence’s signature event, a $500-per-ticket fundraiser to help the Senate GOP retain control after the 2022 elections. Donors will pay $1,000 apiece for a private reception with Pence.
Earlier Wednesday, Pence will stop by the Republican Federated Women’s Christmas party in Derry, speak to the Greater Manchester and Nashua Home Builders Association and appear at a “Save our Paychecks” event hosted by Heritage Action for America.
After leaving office, Pence joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow. Heritage Action is the organization's political wing.
Meanwhile, in U.S. Senate
Morse is exploring whether to run for the U.S. Senate against Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Other Republicans considering Senate campaigns include Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Londonderry Town Administrator Kevin Smith, former Congressman Frank Guinta, investor and 2010 Senate hopeful Bill Binnie and 2020 Senate GOP nominee Corky Messner.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc already is running for the GOP nomination as he did in 2020, when he lost to Messner.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said she’s confident Democrats can win back a majority in the State Senate despite the GOP-led Legislature's adoption of a map that redistricts all 24 seats to deal with population changes.
“New Hampshire is a purple state trending only more blue and Republicans are going to have a hard time changing the map that gives them even more competitive seats,” said Soucy of the Senate, which is 14-10 Republican.
Dramatic changes to State Senate districts would lead to GOP incumbents facing primary challenges of their own, she said.
Stepanek predicted the midterm elections will give Republicans bigger majorities in the New Hampshire House and Senate.
“With Gov. Sununu running for a fourth term and his popularity around the state, I think or prospects are very positive to hopefully increase our majorities in the Legislature,” Stepanek said.
“I take nothing for granted. It’s still 11 months away, which is a lifetime in politics, and anything can happen, so we have to be prepared for that, but I really like where we are.”