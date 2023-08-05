Two days before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Mike Pence thought President Donald Trump would change his mind and drop the demand that his vice president try to overturn the 2020 election.
“He had a propensity to take a strong position on an issue and when you took a countervailing view, if he changed his mind, it was usually late in the process,” Pence said Friday.
On the night of Jan. 4, Pence was watching the telecast of a campaign rally in Georgia during which Trump declared, “Our great vice president is going to have to come through for us. If he doesn’t, maybe I don’t like him too much.”
Pence said then Trump quickly pivoted and said, “No, Mike Pence is always going to take it straight.”
During an interview with Union Leader editors Friday, Pence recalled a conversation he had with with his wife, Karen, shortly after that.
“I said to her, ‘I think he might be coming around to recognizing the debate (over election challenges) could happen on the floor as it always does and he would take his case to the American people as well,” Pence said.
“It was not to be.”
On Jan. 7, the day after the riot, Pence thought a “contrite” Trump realized he had been wrong to make the demand and regretted the rally and speech he gave before protesters stormed the Capitol.
“He was very contrite when I came down. I think he was very saddened about what happened,” Pence recalled.
“I remember him looking out the window and saying, ‘What if we never had a rally? It is so bad to end like this.’
“I said, ‘This doesn’t have to be the way it ends. Let’s keep our heads up and finish the job.”
Pence said he and Trump “parted amicably” on Jan. 20, but a short time later Trump resumed his post-election refrain that Pence let him down.
“When he returned to the rhetoric he was using about how I had the opportunity to overturn the election, not only did we part ways, but we set it in motion where we are now,” with Pence running against his former boss for the 2024 Republican nomination.
Frenzied week for Pence
It was a frenzied week for Pence, 64, who is named prominently in the indictment of Trump on four criminal charges for his conduct in the days leading up to and including the Jan. 6 disturbance.
Donations have been flooding in as his campaign has made appeals and sold T-shirts with Trump’s now infamous quote from Jan. 1, 2021, that Pence was “too honest.”
“The response we have gotten has been rather dramatic across the country,” Pence said, adding that voters of all stripes have come up to thank him for his actions during the electoral vote count.
Pence said he learned things from Tuesday’s indictment that he had not been aware of, including the extent to which Trump lawyers tried to recruit alternate electors to turn key states from Joe Biden to Trump.
On Friday night at a town hall forum at the VFW Hall in Londonderry, Pence reminded the audience that he took the same oath as members of the military — including his son, a Marine pilot — to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Pence said he first heard in early December 2020 about the legal proposition that the vice president could use the ceremonial procedure of certifying the vote to reject Biden’s victory and deliver it to Trump.
Then when he and his wife flew out west for a holiday ski vacation, Pence spotted a Trump tweet referring to the “Pence card.”
“I frankly dismissed it out of hand with the president. It was inconceivable to me the Founders would give one person the power to decide electoral votes to count and which ones to discount,” Pence said.
“I made it clear to the president every time it came up that I did not have this authority.”
Pence said the entire controversy shook their relationship.
“He was not only my president, he was my friend. I thought we had done a lot of tremendous things together,” Pence said.
“We are different men, different backgrounds and some people think we are little bit different.”
In response, Trump has doubled down on his criticism, and last week he belittled Pence’s candidacy.
“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” Trump wrote on social media. “He didn’t fight against Election Fraud, which we will now be easily able to prove based on the most recent Fake Indictment & information which will have to be made available to us, finally — a really BIG deal. The V.P. had power that Mike didn’t understand, but after the Election, the RINOS & Dems changed the law, taking that power away!”
Where he stands
Pence is running in single digits in the polls but predicted he soon will qualify for the first GOP debate on Aug. 23. His super PAC, Committed to America, reports that interviews with 240,000 possible Iowa caucus goers have him running a “solid second” behind Trump.
Despite America’s polarized politics, Pence remains hopeful with the “right standard-bearer” the GOP could win the presidency, flip the U.S. Senate and choose conservative competence over reality-TV politics.
“Washington is not the center of the country; Washington facilitates what is happening out there in America,” Pence said. “I feel there are a lot of people that are tired of Washington being the story.”
Pence called himself the “most qualified person” running for president in either party.
“I have had a fair amount of success in 20 years,” Pence said of his 12 years in Congress, one term as governor of Indiana and four years as vice president.
Asked whether he was a “career politician,” Pence said, “My experience is the center of my qualifications.”
Pence said he does not agree with some Republican critics and commentators that Biden lacked mental competence to do the job.
“I get asked that one all the time and I remind people I have known Joe Biden for a long time,” Pence began. “He has always been that wrong.”
The disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and the flood of federal spending that contributed to record inflation “looked to me like Biden decisions,” not those of managers doing the job for him, Pence said.
As to whether Biden will be the nominee, Pence said, “I assume so. I don’t think he knows anything else. It is what Joe Biden does — he runs.”