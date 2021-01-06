WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence, in a letter to lawmakers Wednesday, rejected President Donald Trump's view that he could unilaterally reject electoral college votes from states won by President-elect Joe Biden when he presides over a joint session of Congress.
"My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in the letter. "My role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial."
His letter circulated as Trump repeatedly implored him to intervene in Congress's counting of the results during a rally at the White House Ellipse.
"Mike Pence, I hope you're going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country," Trump said. "And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now, I'm not hearing good stories."
In his letter, Pence made clear that lawmakers have the right to challenge votes but that he was not going to initiate the objection.
"Some believe that as Vice President, I should be able to accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally," he said. "Others believe that electoral votes should never be challenged in a Joint Session of Congress. After a careful study of our Constitution, our laws and our history I believe neither view is correct."
Wednesday's joint session of Congress opened with Pence presiding - and the constitutionally required step of lawmakers counting the electoral votes is expected to take an unprecedented turn.
Republicans, pushing Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud, plan to challenge the duly certified results from at least three states: Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
The debate and votes on the objections are expected to last into Thursday. The last-ditch effort - 14 days before Biden's inauguration - is doomed to fail in the Democratic-led House and GOP-led Senate.