FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Pence campaigns in Brentwood

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence has lunch at Goody Coles BBQ Joint in Brentwood, N.H., last Thursday.

 BRIAN SNYDER/reuters

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence said on Sunday he felt former President Donald Trump’s words and actions leading up to the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, 2021, were reckless though not likely criminal.

“While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal,” Pence told CNN’s “State of the Union.”