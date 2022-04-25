Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to New Hampshire next month to address the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women at the group’s Lilac Brunch.
The brunch will be held Thursday, May 26, at the Bedford Village Inn. A VIP reception will be held at 10 a.m. with brunch served at 11 a.m.
Pence’s last visit to New Hampshire was on Dec. 8, when he headlined a fundraiser in Manchester for state Senate Republicans. He was the keynote speaker at an event organized by Heritage Action, an arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation.
Prior to that, Pence headlined the Hillsborough County Republican Committee Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester on June 3, 2021.
He also traveled to New Hampshire in September 2020 when he appeared at a Trump-Pence 2020 rally in Gilford.
Next’s month’s visit will mark the first time this year Pence has appeared in the Granite State, home to the country’s first-in-the-nation primary, as his name continues to be mentioned as a possible GOP presidential candidate in 2024.
During his appearance at the Hillsborough County Republicans Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in June 2021, Pence attempted to minimize the tension between himself and former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the acrimonious statements Trump later made about Pence and other Republican leaders who certified the 2020 election results.
“Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” Pence said.
He praised law enforcement who quelled the riot after a mob stormed the Capitol, with some calling for Pence’s death. Pence stood by the certification of the presidential election results that declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.
“That day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty,” Pence said.
He praised Trump and his presidency, and underlined his role in the administration’s economic policy, the COVID-19 response and appointments of three Supreme Court justices.
“We made America greater than ever before,” Pence said.
Tickets and sponsorships for the Lilac Brunch are available at nhfrw.org.