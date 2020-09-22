GILFORD — Vice President Mike Pence told a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday that a second term for President Donald Trump means a stronger national defense, continued support for law enforcement and additional conservative federal judges.
To repeated chants of “Four more years” and “Fill that seat,” Pence also promised a COVID-19 vaccine by year’s end, continued tariffs on China, and to get Americans back to work.
“Trump has stood every day for the men and women of law enforcement,” said Pence. “They deserve the respect of every American every single day.”
Law enforcement and the rule of law were prominent in short speeches by Congressional candidates Matt Mowers and Steve Negron as well as former U.S. senator and New Hampshire attorney general Kelly Ayotte. Pence was introduced by U.S. Senate candidate Corky Messner.
Pence said former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president, has criticized law enforcement, while the Trump administration has added police officers through its COPS grants.
“We are going to stand with those who stand on the thin blue line,” Pence said to cheers.
Pence began his remarks by telling his nearly 400 supporters that when he told Trump about his campaign stop in New Hampshire, the president seemed a “little jealous.”
He said Trump’s victorious 2016 campaign began in New Hampshire and that he “knows New Hampshire will say yes to President Donald Trump.”
Trump narrowly lost to Democrat and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Pence repeated Trump’s promise to nominate a strong conservative judge to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He said that over the course of history, there have been 29 Supreme Court openings during the last year of a presidential term and all 29 openings have had nominations. He lauded Trump’s two appointments to the highest court and the current administration’s placement of 200 “principled conservatives” in the federal courts.
One of the largest cheers of the day came when the vice president said those judges are standing for constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment.
The Trump administration will continue to support the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits all federal funding for abortions, he said.
“Donald Trump has stood without apology for the sanctity of human life,” Pence said.
Biden wants to tie up Americans in more red tape, Pence said.
In contrast, he said, the Trump administration rolled back federal red tape and instituted tax cuts and tariffs. By doing so, wages rose rapidly for “hard-working blue-collar Americans,” he said.
“We unleashed American energy, fought for free and fair trade … and businesses large and small created more than 7 million good-paying jobs, including 19,000 jobs right here in the Granite State…,” the vice president said.
He also said the Trump administration “rebuilt the military” and created the greatest economy in all of history.
“We have made America great again,” he said.
As to COVID-19, Pence said that the president demonstrated leadership by suspending all air travel with China, saving thousands of American lives.
He said Biden called the travel ban “hysterical and xenophobic” but that Trump’s boldness “bought us valuable time.”
America is “on track for a vaccine by the end of the year,” the vice president said.
In closing, Pence encouraged New Hampshire voters to support the entire Republican ticket, including Gov. Chris Sununu.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party issued this statement Tuesday: “Mike Pence just finished speaking in New Hampshire — and his visit was yet another reminder of how Chris Sununu has brought the dangerous Trump-Pence agenda to the Granite State.
“From his long, anti-choice record to blocking progress for working people to looking out for his corporate special interest donors instead of his constituents — read how Sununu is, as Mike Pence says, ‘a man like Trump.’”