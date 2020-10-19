Vice President Mike Pence will host a campaign rally on Wednesday in Portsmouth.
With less than two weeks until the national election, the Republican will appear at Port City Air at Pease International Tradeport at 1:30 p.m. The doors for general admission open at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Now, as Joe Biden embraces the radical agenda of his party’s left-wing, the choice for voters could not be clearer: only President Trump and Vice President Pence can defend against socialism and deliver the Great American Comeback,” said an announcement for Pence’s Make America Great Again event in Portsmouth.
"We'll be over there for security purposes, as well as traffic issues," Portsmouth interim Police Chief Mark Newport said. "We handle these types of events all the time."
Concerns about social distancing and COVID-19 were a hot topic when Donald Trump announced a campaign rally at Pease in July; it was eventually postponed and held later in Londonderry.
Now, the city has an ordinance requiring face coverings for residents and visitors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. That includes outside locations. A maximum fine for not wearing a face covering is $25.
“I would say we are more prepared now, but this is the type of thing that is difficult to prepare for,” said City Councilor Deaglan McEachern. “We’ll be watching this closely.”
McEachern said since Pease is considered state-owned land, he expects Gov. Chris Sununu will remind people of the statewide mandatory order requiring face coverings in scheduled gatherings of 100 people or more.
Sununu campaign spokesperson Ben Vihstadt said on Monday afternoon that as with any event over 100 people, the emergency order requiring masks would apply.
Vihstadt said Sununu’s schedule for Wednesday is still being finalized.
“He has a Governor and Council meeting in Concord on Wednesday morning, followed by a gubernatorial forum, so he is unlikely to have time to head over to the rally,” Vihstadt said.
Corky Messner, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, will be at the event and is scheduled to speak.
“Our country is at a crossroads. It is critical that we work together to support candidates who champion individual liberty and economic freedom,” Messner said in a statement.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley issued a statement about Pence’s planned visit.
“Vice President Pence will come to Portsmouth on Wednesday with another slew of lies rather than a plausible explanation for his mismanagement of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, which has led to the deaths of nearly 220,000 Americans to date and caused hundreds of Granite State small businesses to shutter permanently,” Buckley said.