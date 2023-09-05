Pence: Voters will reject Trump's 'siren song of populism'
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets former Senate Majority Leader Jack Barnes, right, just before a town hall forum in Raymond Tuesday

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

RAYMOND — Former Vice President Mike Pence said he was confident voters would reject the “siren song of populism” that former President Donald Trump and some other 24 rivals are selling, charging they were not strong enough on defending American leadership in the world, tackling the national debt and adopting a national ban on abortion.

During a town hall forum at the Ray-Fre Senior Center Tuesday, Pence gave a preview of a major speech, “Conservativism versus Populism” he planned to give Wednesday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester on the campus of Saint Anselm College.