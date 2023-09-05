Pence: Voters will reject Trump's 'siren song of populism'

RAYMOND — Former Vice President Mike Pence said he was confident voters would reject the “siren song of populism” that former President Donald Trump and some other 24 rivals are selling, charging they were not strong enough on defending American leadership in the world, tackling the national debt and adopting a national ban on abortion.
During a town hall forum at the Ray-Fre Senior Center Tuesday, Pence gave a preview of a major speech, “Conservativism versus Populism” he planned to give Wednesday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
“We are going to lead America back to that common sense conservative agenda that has always made America prosperous and free,” Pence said.
And Pence dismissed the latest New Hampshire poll that had Trump holding a 38-point lead over the field with 48% while Pence was mired in seventh place with only 4%.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley shared second place with 10% apiece.
“What did Indiana Jones say, ‘Never tell me the odds,'’' Pence said, referring to Star Wars character Han Solo, who was also played by Harrison Ford.
Later he added, “It’s early, this isn’t my first rodeo, I’ve won six races for Congress, my only race for Indiana governor and once as vice president. These things take a little bit of time.”
Pence said Trump has the “Joe Biden approach” to the national deficit in declining to offer any proposal to curb entitlement spending by imposing limits on Social Security and Medicare for younger workers.
“We are going to keep our promises to seniors,” Pence said. “For anyone over the age of 40 we aren’t going to change the program at all.
“I disagree with the former president and some others who think the issue of national debt is some other president’s problem.”
Pence said he opposed President Joe Biden’s plan announced last week to force drug companies to lower the prices they charge to Medicare for 10 of the most common and expensive medications.
Pence called it a “top-down, socialist” approach that could lead to rationing as the U.S. experienced when the federal government imposed gasoline price controls during the 1970s.
“When you introduce price controls into any economic market you invariably create scarcity and invariably dry up resources for investments into the development of other life-saving medicines,” Pence said.
Backs a 'minimum' 12-week abortion ban
Pence has supported a ban on abortion after six weeks, earlier than when many women find out for sure that they are pregnant. He has called on all his rivals to support a minimum federal standard that outlaws the procedure after 12 weeks.
A local woman named Suzanne choked back tears as she recalled Pence was the first and only vice president who has addressed the March to Life on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
“From the get go, you have got courage,” she said to Pence.
Pence said he volunteered to speak at the event after Trump could not be there because he was meeting with the prime minister of England.
“I am pro-life and I don’t apologize for it,” Pence said.
He also revealed while he and his wife, Karen, endured five years of fertility issues they had applied for adoption but didn't need to pursue it further once Mrs. Pence became pregnant with the older of their two daughters.
Today, the cost for childless couples to adopt is beyond financial reach for many middle class Americans, he said.
“You can’t be pro-life if you aren’t pro-adoption,” Pence said, vowing if elected to change the tax code and offer other incentives so any couple living on one income will be able to adopt.
Pence has criticized Trump and DeSantis for failing to provide enough support for the U.S. helping to bankroll the defense of Ukraine in its war with Russia.
"I am the most proven, the most conservative and most trusted candidate in this race," Pence told reporters after the forum.
Matt Mayberry of Dover, the chief executive with the Homebuilders Association, said Pence earned his support by defying Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 by certifying Trump’s loss to Biden in the 2020 election.
“I have spent time with all of them. We need this man to be president,” Mayberry said.
“On Jan. 6, Mike Pence stood up for all of us and stood up for the Constitution.”
Ed Whitman, a retired pastor from Raymond, said he “held his nose” and voted for Trump in 2016 but refused to four years later.
“I wrote your name in for president in 2020 and I look forward to voting for you for real in 2024,” Whitman told Pence.
Former Senate Majority Leader Jack Barnes, a Raymond Republican, said he never voted for Trump.
“There were three very good reasons. Donald Trump was a draft dodger, Donald Trump had a strong dislike for prisoners of war and Donald Trump didn’t like John McCain, who was a genuine American hero who spent five and a half years in a POW camp,” Barnes said.
“In both elections I left the office blank which broke my heart but it was the right thing to do.”