The crowded Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire won’t be won over inflation at the grocery store, soaring prices at the gas pump, illegal immigration, abortion, affordable health care, gun control, the war in Ukraine, climate change, election integrity or any other issue.

The decisive factor will be who among these five has the resume, personal powers of persuasion and intestinal drive to beat a vulnerable first-term Democrat, Maggie Hassan, in one of the most targeted races in the country.