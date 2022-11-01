Don Bolduc

Don Bolduc speaks with supporters at an event in early October.

 Bonnie Jo Mount/Washinton Post

Pinkerton Academy, the largest high school in New Hampshire, went on Twitter Monday to dispute claims made by Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, who said Pinkerton students were using litter boxes and licking one another as part of a human-identifying-as-animals subculture known as furries.

"We want to assure our community that Mr. Bolduc's statements are entirely untrue," reads a reply Tweet that Pinkerton sent to the CNN reporter who broke the story. "We invite all political candidates to speak with members of our administration or visit our campus so they can inform themselves about our school before making claims about what occurs here."

Pinkerton Tweet

Pinkerton Academy posted this reply Tweet on Monday to a CNN reporter who first reported about Don Bolduc's claim that the school accommodates furries with litter boxes.