Police intervene as maskless voters hit the polls

Warren Goddard stood his ground when told he would have to wear a mask if he wanted to vote inside the polls at Portsmouth High School.
The 91-year-old voter refused to mask up for Tuesday’s state primary despite signs requiring face coverings. So an election worker called police.
Like many other polling locations around the state, Portsmouth set up an area outside for voters to cast their ballots if they chose not to wear a mask, but Goddard wasn’t interested.
“I told them it was against my principles,” he said of mask-wearing.
According to Portsmouth Police Sgt. Christopher Roth, Goddard was eventually allowed to vote maskless inside because police determined that he met certain criteria covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We’re trying to take an educational look at it and not a criminal look. We were happy to mediate it,” Roth said.
Goddard said an “aide” who was with him at the polls also wasn’t wearing a mask and was allowed to vote inside with him.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked people to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Goddard insisted that the pandemic is all about politics.
He wasn’t the only voter who defied local mandates to wear masks at the polls.
Brentwood Town Moderator Dick Chamberlain said a couple of people didn’t want to wear masks at the polls in his town. One voter handled it “civilly,” he said, while another required police intervention “mostly because he was mouthing off.”
The town had established an outdoor spot for voting, which is where the man ultimately voted after police got involved.
Brentwood Police Chief Ellen Arcieri said police felt that wearing a mask was more of a medical issue for the man.
In Fremont, a small section of the gymnasium at Ellis School was taped off to create an area for maskless voters. Officials said only a couple people used that booth.
Hampstead officials did not require masks for anyone voting at the Hampstead Middle School, but that didn’t stop people from wearing them. Town Clerk Tricia Curran said she had seen only three voters without masks by Tuesday afternoon.