Amid the seriousness of the presidential primary season, we gave candidates a chance to show off their, er, fluffier sides by talking about their pets. Check out the menagerie:
Michael Bennet
Pets’ names?
Pepper (dog) and Captain Flint (cat). I promised my three daughters we could get a dog after my first campaign in 2010. We won the race, and Pepper joined our family soon after from a Colorado women’s prison program that saves dogs from shelters.
Why are your pets important to you?
They’re always there for you — albeit differently. Pepper loves you unconditionally. Captain forces you to be your best self.
What are your pets' pet peeves — and how do you plan to address them?
Pepper’s pet peeve is stairs. Captain’s pet peeve is Pepper.
What are your pets most looking forward to upon moving into the White House?
Captain is looking forward to an abundance of lick-able pastries. Pepper is looking forward to more pampering from my three daughters, who helped me answer these questions.
Joe Biden
Pets’ names?
Champ and Major (German shepherds)
Why are your pets important to you?
Dogs remind you to live in the present. They love unconditionally and they savor every moment with you. When I’m with Champ and Major, I get to live in the “now” for a moment with them, enjoy the simple act of throwing a ball around or taking a walk. As vice president, some of my favorite moments at the Naval Observatory would be when my grandchildren came to visit, and seeing their joy when they got to play in the yard with Champ.
What are your pets' pets peeves — and how do you plan to address them?
Major is a pup, so he has an incredible amount of energy, and even Champ in his older years still enjoys getting outside. So I’m sure that they would rather be with me out on the trail, getting treats from the voters we meet.
What are your pets most looking forward to upon moving into the White House?
It would be an honor for me to get to serve the American people at the White House, and I’m sure it would be a great joy for Champ and Major. The South Lawn is a pretty great patch of grass for dogs to run free. And the fence is high enough to keep even the most energetic German shepherd corralled.
Pete Buttigieg
Pets’ names?
We have two rescue dogs: Buddy and Truman.
Truman is a beagle-ish, lab mix. Chasten thought he needed a companion, so we got Buddy. He’s a puggle, he’s got one eye, and he’s on a weight loss journey — he’s a very special dog, never saw a food item he didn’t like.
They have a kind of Yin and Yang thing going on. Buddy is the more social one.
Why are your pets important to you?
I named my first dog Truman because President Truman is the one who supposedly said, “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.” Our dogs of course have no concept of politics and are simply glad we’re home. They’re the best restorative force you could ask for — especially after a few days on the trail.
What are your pets' pet peeves — and how do you plan to address them?
Truman was absolutely terrified of everything when we got him. I think he’d been very badly abused. He’s gotten a lot better, but we have to give him anti-anxiety meds from time to time — like when he gets his nails clipped.
What are your pets most looking forward to upon moving into the White House?
I’m sure the dogs will like the White House, but I’m not certain the White House is going to like the dogs. I think the two of them would do pretty well there, but I’m a little concerned for anything historic or important that’s in there.
Deval Patrick
Pet’s name?
Tobey
Why is your pet important to you?
Tobey was always happy to see me at the end of the day on my best days and most difficult days as governor. He also never tells anyone when I sneak extra ice cream from the freezer.
What’s your pet’s pet peeve — and how do you plan to address it?
When the humans in the family take his spot on the couch. Well, I’m hoping to address it by moving into a bigger house next January.
What is your pet most looking forward to upon moving into the White House?
He is excited to have more people to play with and more space to play. He’s also looking forward to being able to go to work with his dad — as his security clearance allows.
Tom Steyer
Pets’ names?
Togo, Zippy and Kiwi the pug
Why are your pets important to you?
Unconditional love is always welcome!
What are your pets' pet peeves — and how do you plan to address them?
Togo’s pet peeve is loud noises, and Zippy’s is being stepped on.
What are your pets most looking forward to upon moving into the White House?
Presiding in the Oval Office.
Elizabeth Warren
Pet’s name?
Bailey. We named him after George Bailey, the community banker in “It’s a Wonderful Life” — a guy who was decent, determined and saw the best in people.
Why is your pet important to you?
Running for president is a lot of fun, but it can also be pretty busy. Having Bailey around helps create the illusion of normalcy. When Bruce and I are at home together and able to go on long walks with Bailey around the pond, that’s a really great day.
What’s your pet’s pet peeve — and how do you plan to address it?
He destroyed a couple of pillows when he was a puppy, but he seems to have grown out of that. It’s hard to stay upset with him for long!
What is your pet most looking forward to upon moving into the White House?
Right now, Bailey is focused on making as many new friends on the campaign trail as possible. Sometimes he comes up to New Hampshire with me for events. Afterwards, while I’m taking selfies, Bailey has his own photo line. Everyone agrees he’s a very good boy.
William Weld
Pets’ names?
Current: Loma (Australian cattle herder, age 3) and Cheetie (orange tabby cat, age 10). Gone but NEVER to be forgotten: Tater the corgi, Otto the yellow Lab and Teddy the pug. Also Twitchell the rabbit, Tyler the red-tail python and 16 snails of various charming and interchangeable names. There have been many, many more beloveds in our household.
Why are your pets important to you?
Loma is important because of his great strength, dignity, beauty, heart and silliness; he is 105 pounds of well-fed muscle and resembles an Appaloosa horse on his left side and a Guernsey cow on his right side. He and Cheetie and Tater and Bill are — well, were, in the late Tater’s case — known within the family as the Four Oranges. Cheetie is prized for his enigmatic and uncompromising but extremely cuddly presence; he routinely disappears for hours on end but always comes running when called. He and Loma are known collectively as “the puppies.”
What are your pets' pet peeves — and how do you plan to address them?
Both Loma and Cheetie (like the Chief Orange in the family) resent any delay in mealtime, beginning approximately two hours before mealtime.
We plan to have open containers of food for all three available 24/7 in the White House.
What are your pets most looking forward to upon moving into the White House?
Eating in the White House Mess.