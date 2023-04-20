DURHAM — President Joe Biden holds a solid lead over potential Democratic opponents while a growing number of likely Democratic voters think he should seek a second term, according to a new independent poll out Thursday.
In a hypothetical horse race poll among potential rivals, Biden led with 25% support followed by 17% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, former First Lady Michelle Obama with 10%, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with 9% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 8%.
Environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced his own White House bid Wednesday, came in at 2% in the poll the University of New Hampshire Survey conducted earlier this month.
The other declared Democratic candidate, author and 2020 hopeful Marianne Williamson, was at 1% in the poll.
The poll conducted online by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center from April 13-17 sampled 1,886 likely voters that included 700 who identified as Democrats.
The survey among likely Democratic voters had an error margin of plus or minus 3.7%.
In the most recent poll, 42% of likely Democratic primary voters thought Biden should run again, 50% did not and the other 8% were unsure.
This was considerably better for Biden than a UNH poll in January when only 27% thought he should run, 67% did not and the other 6% were unsure.
Among all likely voters, 29% said Biden should run, 66% did not and the rest were undecided.
Asked to list a second choice, Buttigieg got the most support in the poll with 17%, Obama had 16%, Biden had 9% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota had 8%.
Biden has never finished better than fifth in his three runs for president in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.
He solidly defeated then-President Donald Trump to win New Hampshire's four electoral votes in November 2020.