DURHAM — President Joe Biden holds a solid lead over potential Democratic opponents while a growing number of likely Democratic voters think he should seek a second term, according to a new independent poll out Thursday.

In a hypothetical horse race poll among potential rivals, Biden led with 25% support followed by 17% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, former First Lady Michelle Obama with 10%, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with 9% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 8%.