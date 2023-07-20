Manchin-Huntsman lead bipartisan policy push for No Labels agenda
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, talked with a voter at a Puritan Backroom luncheon of the No Labels group Monday. Ex-Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman and Manchin led an issue-based discussion at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics Monday night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

A new poll finds just 16% of registered voters would consider supporting a fusion third-party ticket with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin for president, highlighting the uphill path for the Democrat if he were to enter the 2024 race.

The Monmouth University poll released Thursday highlights dissatisfaction among a significant bloc of American voters at the prospect of a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, but support dropping for a third-party bid when voters are presented with specific potential alternatives.