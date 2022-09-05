Poll: Nearly 80% say N.H. elections 'free' of fraud
A new poll found nearly 80% said they were confident state elections were "free of fraud." They also expressed faith in electronic counting of ballots compared to hand counts. Here, volunteers were reviewing ballots in 2021 during a forensic audit of all 2020 votes cast in Windham.

 DavId Lane/Union Leader File

CONCORD — Nearly four of five likely voters are confident New Hampshire elections are secure and free of widescale fraud, according to a poll conducted for a left-of-center voting rights group.

The survey for the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights revealed a partisan split on this question, however, with only 18% of Republicans “very confident” about state election integrity while 80% of Democrats were.