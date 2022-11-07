Manchester polls report steady stream of voters

Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Ward 1 polls at Webster School in Manchester in 2019.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Voters in wards across Manchester will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

Polls are open today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Public schools in Manchester are closed due to the election, and City Hall is open for election-related business only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..