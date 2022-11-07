Polling locations open in Manchester 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Nov 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Ward 1 polls at Webster School in Manchester in 2019. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Voters in wards across Manchester will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.Polls are open today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Public schools in Manchester are closed due to the election, and City Hall is open for election-related business only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..According to City Clerk Matt Normand, there are 58,600 registered voters heading into today’s election - 20,364 registered Democrats, 15,564 Republicans, and 22,672 undecided voters.The following is a list of Manchester polling locations:WARD 1Webster School Auditorium2519 Elm St. (*handicapped accessible entrance/parking available in rear of building)WARD 2Hillside Middle School112 Reservoir Ave.WARD 3Carol M. Rines Center(Use rear entrance, not Elm St. entrance)1528 Elm St.WARD 4McDonough School550 Lowell St.WARD 5Beech Street School333 Beech St.WARD 6Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School201 Jack Lovering DriveWARD 7St. Anthony Community Center148 Belmont St.WARD 8Memorial High SchoolOne Crusader WayWARD 9Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center30 South Elm St.WARD 10Parker-Varney School223 James Pollock DriveWARD 11Gossler School145 Parkside Ave.WARD 12Northwest Elementary School300 Youville St. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Polling locations open in Manchester 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Democrats look to centrists in final hours while GOP amps up its base +2 Trump once reconsidered sticking with Truth Social. Now he's stuck. Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire Republicans sue to disqualify thousands of mail ballots in swing states Voters voice similar economic unease, but put faith in different candidates +2 Load more {{title}} SPONSORED BY Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire Polling locations open in Manchester 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Ground game could settle close N.H. races Voters voice similar economic unease, but put faith in different candidates State House Dome: Sununu stands by 'they'll be fired' prediction Trump speeches use dozens of lies, exaggerations to draw contrast with Biden Most Popular Pinkerton Academy calls Bolduc 'furries' claims untrue NH IOP poll: Bolduc inches ahead of Hassan State House Dome: Sununu stands by 'they'll be fired' prediction Dem State rep candidate says viral video led to death threats R.I. Libertarian activist charged after confrontation with Bolduc Hassan, Bolduc stick to scripts, favorite attacks in only TV debate Twitter suspends NH Libertarian candidate for Senate Sununu, Sherman battle over energy, drugs, abortion Libertarian-Democrat leader challenges Republican John Coughlin for Hillsborough County Attorney Trump backs Bolduc despite change of heart over election denial Request News Coverage