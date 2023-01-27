Williamson says her 'radical truth telling' agenda will sell
California teacher and author Marianne Williamson adjusts her coat at a rally outside the State House in Concord in this November 2019 file photo.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader/

Author and activist Marianne Williamson, who is considering a second campaign for president against President Biden, plans to visit New Hampshire in the coming weeks to help her make "a more informed decision" about her political future, she said in a statement.

The visit comes as the New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley has warned national Democratic leaders in a letter that the current plan to deny the state the first primary in the nation will force an unsanctioned event and "create an opening for an insurgent candidate - serious or not - who can garner media attention and capitalize on Granite Stater's anger about being passed over by [Biden's] campaign."

Marianne Williamson in Lancaster
As Paul Hodes, who was her New Hampshire campaign’s state director, and a supporter look on, former Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson talks to the news media Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Fuller’s Sugarhouse in Lancaster, in this file photo.