CONCORD -- Voters at four polling places in the Nov. 3 general election may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to state officials.
The four locations included the Newfields Elementary School, where Gov. Chris Sununu voted.
The governor said a person with COVID-19 was at the polls in his hometown about noon or 12:30 p.m.
Sununu, who voted in person several hours earlier, said he was not concerned.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said all residents who voted in person should monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested if they were unable to safely socially distance at any local polls.
“If you were in line at a polling station on Election Day, then you really need to be monitoring yourself for symptoms of COVID-19,” Chan said Thursday.
The other cases of “potential community exposure” at the polls were at Souhegan High School in Amherst, Pembroke Academy and Belmont High School, he said.
A record number of voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3, though more than 30% of them voted absentee.
“Our level of COVID was higher than it was in the past. The important part of the message is that everybody needs to act like they might have come in contact with someone with COVID,” Sununu said.