Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is considering running for president next year, speaks at the Nixon National Energy Conference at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda Wednesday, April 19, 2023.  

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times

Former Vice President Mike Pence, weighing a White House run next year, delivered a powerful call for America's continued aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, saying the intervention is critical for national and global security.

He blamed President Biden for weakening the nation's stature on the world stage, but Pence's approach to the conflict taking place in Eastern Europe aligns with the Democratic administration's foreign policy and puts him at odds with his two most prominent potential rivals in a GOP presidential nomination race, including his old boss, former President Trump.