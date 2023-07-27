KINGSTON — Former Executive Councilor and state Sen. Russell Prescott launched his second straight bid for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District Thursday morning.
Prescott, 62, finished fourth in a 10-person GOP primary in 2022 that Karoline Leavitt of Hampton won.
In the general election, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, won his third term after beating Leavitt by about 25,000 votes for an 8% victory.
“Granite Staters are ready for a change in our representation in Congress, whether it’s rising energy costs or the opioid epidemic, the broken southern border or a lack of support for our men and women in law enforcement, the rising debt and daily attempts to infringe on our personal liberties,” Prescott said in his announcement.
“I hear it day in and day out from New Hampshire families that our current leadership in Washington is failing us.”
Prescott said he’s already received commitments for more than $100,000 in campaign donations from more than 80 individuals.
“Our state’s leadership in Congress has forgotten the independent ‘Live Free or Die’ values we pride ourselves on in New Hampshire,” Prescott said.
“We need a fresh voice who has the business and elected experience to change the status quo. I look forward to continuing to travel the district in the coming months and pledge to work hard to earn the Republican nomination in the coming year. United, we can defeat Chris Pappas and bring real change to Washington.”
Prescott’s claim to fame is that during the Tea Party election of 2010 he defeated then-incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan to regain the Senate seat he had previously won twice, only to lose to her in 2008.
Two years later, Hassan went on to become New Hampshire’s second female governor and in 2016 she became the second woman in American history after Jeanne Shaheen to win elected as both governor and U.S. senator from their home states.
Prescott represented two Senate districts changed by redistricting with towns from Newmarket to Plaistow and Derry to Seabrook.
Took over council seat from Sununu
When then-Executive Councilor Chris Sununu, R-Newfields, left that seat to run and win as governor in 2016, Prescott left the Senate to serve two terms on the council.
He left in 2021 after purchasing his company, R.E. Prescott Co., a wholesale distributor and manufacturer of water treatment systems.
Prescott worked as a professional engineer for 30 years and designed many of the products his company manufactures. He holds several patents for removing arsenic and radon from water.
The company, founded in 1954 by his father, employs 50 people and has operated in the same Exeter building since 1963.
Michael Biundo and Derek Defresne of Ascent Strategic have signed on as consultants for Prescott’s campaign.
In 2022, they advised then-state Rep. Timothy Baxter, R-Seabook, who finished fifth behind Prescott in that 1st CD GOP primary.
Biundo’s credits include managing the campaign for the last Republican to win this congressional seat, former Manchester Mayor Frank Giunta.
“Russell Prescott is precisely the type of individual we need representing New Hampshire in Congress. He has the public and private sector experience to hit the ground running on day one and the record to go toe-to-toe with Chris Pappas. He’s honest and forthright and has proven that he has the independent backbone to stand up for what he believes in. I admire that,” Biundo said.
“Russell has run and won in swing seats in the past while remaining steadfast in his conservative beliefs. That’s precisely the sort of nominee we need if we are going to win next year.”
While Pappas has won with increasing margins during his three years for Congress, his swing seat remains among the top targets for the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee in 2024.
A New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesperson said Prescott was an out-of-touch, “extreme MAGA” Republican who the voters would reject if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024.