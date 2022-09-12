On the eve of today’s [Tuesday’s] state primary, Gov. Chris Sununu criticized national Democratic groups for trying to interfere in the Republican primaries for U.S. Senate and House seats.
“I think it’s unethical, frankly,” Sununu told the Washington Post. “I think it should be banned, somehow, in the political system.”
The Senate Majority PAC, controlled by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has spent more than $3 million in ads attacking state Senate President Chuck Morse’s U.S. Senate bid.
Last week, Sununu endorsed Morse in the Republican primary to decide who will take on Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
Groups linked to Democratic causes have spent money on mailings, TV and radio ads that highlight the candidacy of former Hillsborough County Treasurer and past Trump campaign volunteer Bob Burns of Pembroke, who is running in the 2nd Congressional District.
Sununu has endorsed Keene Mayor George Hansel over Burns in the three-way race that also includes law professor Lily Tang Williams of Weare. The winner goes up against five-term U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
Secretary of State David Scanlan has predicted 147,000 voters will take a Republican ballot while 121,000 will vote Democratic.
Independents can vote in either primary and, if they choose, can return to independent status before leaving the polls.
National Democrats are hoping their moves will help propel retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and Burns to the Senate and 2nd District nominations, believing they will be easier for Democratic incumbents Hassan and Kuster to beat.
During radio interviews, both Morse and Bolduc predicted they would win; Sununu said while Bolduc holds a big lead in the polls, Morse will pull it out.
“It’s going to be close,” Sununu said. “I think Chuck is going to win by about four points.”
Bolduc insisted that he can overcome the millions being spent by GOP national groups on Morse’s behalf. A Super PAC with ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spent $4.6 million on ads praising Morse and attacking Bolduc.
“This last minute big spending is just not going to work,” Bolduc said.
Debate over debates
On a related topic, Sununu criticized Hassan for declaring she would participate in only three general election debates, hosted by WMUR, New Hampshire Public Radio and the North Country Economic Council.
Hassan’s campaign said this is the same number of debates that Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., engaged in when she defeated Republican nominee Corky Messner in 2020.
“There is too much at stake. This is absolutely bogus, absolutely bogus,” Sununu said on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” radio talk show with Jack Heath.
“You have candidates picking and choosing how they are going to be involved in debates.”
Julian Acciard of Derry, one of Sununu’s three primary opponents for governor, noted that Sununu refused to take part in the only televised debate in the primary race for governor, on WMUR Friday night.
“The pot is calling the kettle black. The cognitive dissonance in this statement is absolutely astounding. @GovChrisSununu just proved again that he speaks out of both sides of his mouth. As it turns out @Maggie_Hassan and the Gov use the exact same tactics,” Acciard said on Twitter.
State Democratic leaders questioned how many debates Sununu would agree to against Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman of Rye if he wins today’s GOP primary.
“This is peak Chris Sununu hypocrisy. He literally skipped his own debate last week,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesperson Gates MacPherson.