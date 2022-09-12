Sununu criticizes Dem meddling in GOP primary
Gov. Chris Sununu criticized national Democratic groups for trying to interfere in the Republican primary contests, opposing GOP candidates for Senate and Congress that he has endorsed.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

On the eve of today’s [Tuesday’s] state primary, Gov. Chris Sununu criticized national Democratic groups for trying to interfere in the Republican primaries for U.S. Senate and House seats.

“I think it’s unethical, frankly,” Sununu told the Washington Post. “I think it should be banned, somehow, in the political system.”