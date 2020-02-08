Bernie Sanders
U.S. Sen., I-Vt.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Canvass Launch, Common Man Restaurant, 231 Main St., Plymouth, noon
• Town Hall Forum, Grand Ballroom, Hanover Inn Dartmouth, 2 E. Wheelock St., 1:30 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Stevens High School Gymnasium, 175 Broad St.,. Claremont, 4 p.m.
• Rally, Keene State College, Spaulding Gymnasium, 229 Main St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Breakfast with Bernie, Ultimate Sports Academy, 201 Allard Dr., Manchester, 10 a.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Franklin Pierce University, Field House, 40 University Dr., Rindge, 12 noon
• Greater Nashua Canvass Launch, Bernie 2020 Field Office, 77 Derry St. Hudson, 3 p.m.
• Rally with The Strokes, University of New Hampshire, Whittemore Center, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Primary Night Rally, SNHU Field House, 1628 Mountainview Rd., Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Weld
Former Gov., R-Mass.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Meet & Greet, Murphy's Diner, 516 Elm St., Manchester, 11 a.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Water Street Bookstore, 125 Water St. Exeter, 12:30 p.m.
• Downtown Walk, Starts at Water Street Bookstore, 2:30 p.m.
• Vote Common Good Rally, Unitarian Universalist Church, 669 Union St. Manchester, 7 p.m.
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. Rep., D-Hawaii
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Town Hall Forum, Portsmouth Country Club, 80 Country Club Lane, Greenland, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Town Hall Forum, The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester, 6 p.m.
Deval Patrick
Former Gov., D-Mass.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Roundtable, New Hampshire Medical Society, 7 N. State St., Concord, 11 a.m.
• Nashua Canvass Kickoff, 2 Columbia Ave., 2:45 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Plymouth State University, Hage Room, Hartman Union Building, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence Forum, 100 North Main St., Concord, 10 a.m.
• Town Hall Forum, New England College, Great Room, Simon Center, 98 Bridge St., Henniker, noon
• Conversation at The Bookery, 844 Elm St., Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Tom Steyer
Businessman/environmentalist, D-Calif.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Election Night Event, Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 Mammoth Rd., Manchester
Joe Biden
Former Vice President, D-Del.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Community Event, Ashworth by the Sea, 295 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, noon
• Get Out The Vote Rally, Alvirne High School, 200 Derry Rd., Hudson, 3:45 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• GOTV Event, Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Potter Hill Rd., Gilford, 11:45 a.m.
• Get Out The Vote Rally, St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Primary Night Event, Radisson Hotel Nashua, 11 Tara Blvd., Nashua, 8 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. Sen., D-Mass.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Get Out The Vote Rally, Rundlett Middle School, 144 South St., Concord, 12:30 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Lebanon High School, 195 Hanover St., Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Get Out The Vote Rally, Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St.,Rochester, 2:15 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, South Church, 292 State St., Portsmouth, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Election Night Event, Executive Health and Sports Center, 1 Highlander Way, Manchester, 7 p.m.
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. Sen., D-Minn.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Get Out The Vote Rally, SNHU, 2500 N. River Rd. Manchester, 1 p.m.
• Rally, Fairgrounds Junior High School, 27 Cleveland St, Nashua, 4 p.m.
• Rally, Woodbury Middle School, 206 Main St., Salem, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Get Out The Vote Event, Keene State College Flag Room, 229 Main St., 9 a.m.
• Speech, Nashua Rotary Club, Nashua Country Club, 25 Fairway St., noon
• Rally, Exeter Town Hall, 10 Front St., Exeter, 3 p.m.
• Rally, American Legion Post, 94 Eastern Ave., Rochester, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Primary Night Rally, Grappone Conference Center, Concord, 8 p.m.
Pete Buttigieg
Former Mayor, D-South Bend, Ind.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Nashua Rally, Elm Street Middle School, 11 a.m.
• Rally, Dover Middle School, 16 Daley Dr., 2 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Dr., 5 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Londonderry Middle School, 313 Mammoth Rd., 6:40 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Get Out the Vote Rally, Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Rd., Milford, 5:30 p.m.
• Get Out the Vote Rally, Exeter High School, 1 Blue Hawk Dr., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Primary Night Rally, Nashua Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Michael Bennet
U.S. Sen., D-Colo.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Meet & Greet, White Mountain Community College, Bistro A, 2020 Riverside Dr., Berlin, 1 p.m.
• Meet & Greet, Hale House, The Balsams, 1000 Cold Spring Rd., Dixville, 6:30 p.m.
• Meet & Greet, Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, 6 p.m.
• Meet & Greet, Fireplace Lounge, Hartman Union Building, 17 High St., Plymouth, 8 p.m.The public can RSVP here.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Meet & Greet, Blue Loon Bakery, 12 Lovering Lane, New London, 9 a.m.
• Visit to Environmental Politics Class, New Hampshire Institute of Politics, Room 4006, 100 St. Anselm Dr. Manchester, 2:15 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Franklin Pierce Campus Student Lounge, Center Tower, 3rd Floor, 670 N. Commercial St., Manchester, 3 p.m.
• New Hampshire College Democrats FITN Eve, Dartmouth Hall, 23 College St., Hanover, 7 p.m.
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur, D-New York City
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Town Hall Forum, Hopkinton Town Hall, 330 Main St., 9 a.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera Square, 11:30 a.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Hopkins Alumni Center, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, 1:45 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Littleton High School, 159 Oak Hill Ave., 4:30 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Kennett Middle School, 176 Main St., Conway, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Town Hall Forum, Rochester Performing Arts Center, 32 Main St., 9:30 a.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Red River Theatre, 11 S. Main St., Concord, 12 noon
• Town Hall Forum, Portsmouth Gas Light Co., 64 Market St., 2:30 p.m.
• Town Hall Forum, Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St, Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
• Rally, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A. St., Derry, 8 p.m.
• Rally, Keene State College, Mabel Brown Room, 83 Blake St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Election Night Event, Puritan Conference Center, 245 Hooksett Rd. Manchester, 7 p.m.
Mike Pence
Vice President, R-Ind.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Cops for Trump event, Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel, 250 Market St., 2:15 p.m.
Donald Trump President, R-N.Y.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Rally, SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester, 7 p.m.