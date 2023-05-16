Pro-DeSantis PAC claims more House GOP backers than Trump

The Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting the likely Republican presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said 51 New Hampshire House Republicans support that decision including four who had endorsed former President Donald Trump in Manchester last month.
Here DeSantis spoke at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s Amos Tuck Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on April 14.
CONCORD — The super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ likely run for president said 51 New Hampshire House members endorse that potential candidacy, including four who endorsed former President Donald Trump’s White House bid three weeks ago.
The backing of House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, for DeSantis clearly helped the Never Back Down Committee catch up to Trump, who had announced 51 House GOP members had come out for him during a campaign rally and speech in Manchester.
The four who said they back DeSantis after having embraced Trump were GOP Reps. Juliet Harvey-Bolia of Tilton, Debra DiSimone of Atkinson, Brian Cole of Manchester and Linda Smart of Meredith.
A few months ago, Osborne had named Harvey-Bolia to a House GOP leadership post after Deputy Majority Whip Aidan Ankarberg, R-Rochester, resigned from the post and accused unnamed House GOP leaders of “vicious slander” against him.
Fox News reported DeSantis will return for a pre-announcement visit to New Hampshire this Friday to meet with these lawmakers who are backing him.
The pro-DeSantis group also includes these five House committee chairs:
• Retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Lynn of Windham, who chairs the House Judiciary;
• Rick Ladd of Haverhill, who heads up House Education;
• Joe Alexander of Goffstown, who leads the Special Committee on Housing;
• Mark Pearson of Hampstead, who chairs the House Children and Family Law and;
• Michael Vose of Epping, who leads the House Science Technology and Energy.
Trump had five House chairs backing his bid.
Another DeSantis backer is Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, who leads the subcommittee on House Finance with control over the Department of Health and Human Services that makes up nearly half of the state budget.
Later this month, DeSantis is expected to take further steps toward making his 2024 run for the White House official.
According to published reports, he's meeting with major donors of that expected run this weekend.
These endorsements from 98 House members for Trump and DeSantis make up just under half of the GOP caucus that holds a slim majority over Democrats at 200-196 with three vacancies and one member, ex-Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua, who has not come to the State House to take the oath of office due to his medical ailments.
Gov. Chris Sununu has said he'll decide next month whether he too will run for president next year.