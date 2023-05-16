Pro-DeSantis PAC claims more House GOP backers than Trump
Buy Now

The Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting the likely Republican presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said 51 New Hampshire House Republicans support that decision including four who had endorsed former President Donald Trump in Manchester last month.

Here DeSantis spoke at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s Amos Tuck Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on April 14.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

CONCORD — The super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ likely run for president said 51 New Hampshire House members endorse that potential candidacy, including four who endorsed former President Donald Trump’s White House bid three weeks ago.

The backing of House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, for DeSantis clearly helped the Never Back Down Committee catch up to Trump, who had announced 51 House GOP members had come out for him during a campaign rally and speech in Manchester.