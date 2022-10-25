POLL WORKERS

Voters cast their ballot at a polling station during the Wisconsin primary Election Day at Riverside University High School on Aug. 9 in Milwaukee. 

 Joshua Lott/Washington Post

RACINE, Wis. - The Republican National Committee and its allies say they have staged thousands of training sessions around the country on how to monitor voting and lodge complaints about next month's midterm elections. In Pennsylvania, party officials have boasted about swelling the ranks of poll watchers to six times the total from 2020. In Michigan, a right-wing group announced it had launched "Operation Overwatch" to hunt down election-related malfeasance, issuing a press release that repeated the warning "We are watching" 10 times.

Supporters of former president Donald Trump who falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen have summoned a swarm of poll watchers and workers in battleground states to spot potential fraud this year. It is a call to action that could subject voting results around the country to an unprecedented level of suspicion and unfounded doubt.

POLL WORKERS

Poll station watchers stand outside a polling station at the South Phoenix Moose Lodge during the first day of early voting on Oct. 12 in Phoenix.  