Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the guest speaker at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s Amos Tuck Dinner held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Friday night. For more on DeSantis’ Granite State appearance, see the New Hampshire Sunday News.

Ron DeSantis

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — A pair of female protesters interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just as he began speaking at a sold-out New Hampshire Republican Party fundraiser Friday night.

The two women ran onto the armory stage at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Hotel before security staff quickly and forcibly removed them.