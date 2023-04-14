Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the guest speaker at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s Amos Tuck Dinner held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Friday night. For more on DeSantis’ Granite State appearance, see the New Hampshire Sunday News.
MANCHESTER — A pair of female protesters interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just as he began speaking at a sold-out New Hampshire Republican Party fundraiser Friday night.
The two women ran onto the armory stage at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Hotel before security staff quickly and forcibly removed them.
“You have to a have a little spice in this speech right; you have to have a little fun,” DeSantis quipped right after the outburst. “Why buy a ticket to get in and do that? I don’t know, but different strokes for different folks.”
DeSantis went on to speak for 36 minutes, relying heavily on his stump theme that hammers the “woke” ideological agenda of the left.
He didn’t say he was running for president, but issued a call to arms that Republicans would defeat President Joe Biden in 2024 if they offer a “fresh” approach.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished in Florida but I can tell you this I have only begun to fight,” DeSantis said.
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager said the dinner raised a record $382,000 with DeSantis being responsible for the last $132,000 today after he had urged his supporters to donate to the event.
New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, was given the party’s annual Principle Over Politics Award named for the late Gov. Meldrim Thomson.
DeSantis noted that he and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, another potential 2024 presidential candidate, have swapped claims about their states leading the nation.
“Let’s just say Florida and New Hampshire are at the top of economic freedom and we are both proud of that,” DeSantis added.