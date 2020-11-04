Voters in the state’s largest city have overwhelmingly passed a ballot question authorizing aldermen to propose charter amendments to the voters in the November 2021 city election.
The question passed with 63% of the vote and racked up majorities in all 12 wards — including Ward 8, where some voters reported receiving charter question ballots that were already filled out.
In Manchester, the ballot question appeared on a separate ballot from the presidential ballot.
City officials said an issue arose regarding the charter question ballots at the Ward 8 polling site at Manchester Memorial High School.
Ward 8 moderator Jim Gaudet said some voters accidentally received charter question ballots that had already been filled out, a mistake he attributed to “human error.”
“The ballot issue that came up appears to have been an inadvertent and innocent case of a new election worker who was boxing cast ballots removed from the machine on top of the open box of uncast school charter ballots,” Gaudet wrote in an email to the Union Leader. “It did not impact any state ballots.”
Gaudet said he reported the issue to City Clerk Matt Normand and an assistant city clerk, as well as the Attorney General’s Office representative on site.
“I was present and counted the ballot inventory with other ward officials and know they were not premarked, and we sealed the ballot boxes,” wrote Gaudet. “I personally picked up these sealed boxes at City Hall and brought them to the polls.”
According to Gaudet, election officials recovered 116 ballots — which were marked as both yes, no or blank.
“This further convinces me that it was an innocent mistake,” wrote Gaudet. “As moderator, I accept full responsibility for this situation but remain confident that no fraud was involved. I appreciate how this appeared to many voters and apologize causing them and the City Clerk’s staff increased anxiety in what is an already stressful time.”
Advocates promoted Question 1 with yellow signs and the promise of a Better Manchester. The question was necessary, they said, to address a host of recommendations from Manchester Proud to expand the power of the city school board.
Opponents warned it would weaken the tax cap.
Question 1 gives city aldermen the power to establish a School Charter Commission — eliminating the need to go through the state Legislature to do so. Members of this commission could debate and offer school-related changes for Manchester voters to approve, provided any proposed changes don’t run afoul of what’s allowed under state law.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also be required to ask voters every 10 years if they want to establish a School Charter Commission.
“I’m glad Manchester voters overwhelmingly supported Question 1,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “This was a question about local control. Manchester residents can now vote to approve or deny any proposed school district charter amendments without obtaining approval from the State Legislature. By approving Question 1, our community agreed that amending or revising the school district charter should be entirely in the hands of Manchester voters.”
The city’s School Charter Commission started meeting in early January to study whether the Board of School Committee should determine its own total budget number rather than wait to be assigned a figure by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Any change to the charter must be approved by voters through a ballot question.
A long list of amendments to the charter was initially suggested by the Manchester School Charter Commission, but eventually ruled beyond the scope of the School Charter Commission process by the Attorney General’s Office.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has the authority to propose charter amendments to the voters as part of the November 2021 city election.