Quiet primary campaign ending with TV volume on high

Lincoln businessman Vikram Mansharamani is closing the campaign with a new ad urging voters to reject the "career politicians" and embrace a businessman "ready to fix the mess."

 Vikram Mansharamani campaign
The Senate Majority PAC controlled by Sen. Chuck Schumer has dumped $3 million in ads targeting Senate GOP candidate Chuck Morse as just “another sleazy politician.”

An unusually quiet primary campaign with little engagement between candidates has political analysts and candidates unsure whom voters will turn to a little more than a week from now.

An unprecedented $9 million in outside group spending over the final 10 days has magnified that unpredictability.

Echoing its TV ad, a moderate Republican super PAC, Defending Main Street, sent this text image attacking 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt.
This is a closing image from the attack ad GOP congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt of Hampton released against 2020 nominee Matt Mowers of Gilford.