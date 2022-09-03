Quiet primary campaign ending with TV volume on high

An unusually quiet primary campaign with little engagement between candidates has political analysts and candidates unsure whom voters will turn to a little more than a week from now.
An unprecedented $9 million in outside group spending over the final 10 days has magnified that unpredictability.
Chris Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, said this late flood of establishment money from both parties comes because Republican fortunes have slumped in targeted U.S. Senate races in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The importance of winning New Hampshire has gone way up for Republicans wanting to flip the Senate, Galdieri said,
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham has become the front-runner in the race to oppose incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., despite a poorly financed campaign.
“This reminds me of Trump in 2015, when Republican leaders said there is no way this is going to happen,” Galdieri said. “They realized way too late Trump could get it done. Are we seeing that movie again?”
These out-of-state groups’ spending crisscrosses parties and races.
The White Mountain PAC is spending $4 million to promote Senate President Chuck Morse in the U.S. Senate primary and block Bolduc. Their ads will include personal attacks against Bolduc, according to officials close to the super PAC.
Meanwhile, the PAC controlled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is spending $3 million on an attack ad against Morse.
That’s because leading Capitol Hill Democrats want Bolduc to win on Sept. 13, on the thinking he will be easier for Hassan to beat in the fall.
“Mitch McConnell’s Washington establishment is going all in for Chuck Morse, and it’s no surprise Chuck Morse took more lobbyist money than any other new Hampshire state senator and has a lobbyist even running his campaign,” the ad says.
“One lobbyist worked for a Chinese company owned by a Communist Party official, and Morse hired another who lobbied for a mail order pharmacy that flooded New England with opioids. Chuck Morse: Another sleazy politician.”
Morse said Hassan knows he would beat her.
“Chuck Schumer is spending millions to try and stop me by spreading misinformation to Republican Primary voters just days away from the election because I am the only proven candidate who has beaten Hassan before and I will again,” Morse said in a statement.
Smith: A ‘third way’
Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, his Senate campaign stuck in last place in some polls, said most voters may tune out this flood of TV ads and start looking for a third option — like him.
“This is perhaps the saddest development we have ever seen in New Hampshire,” Smith said during a quickly called news conference on Zoom.
“The Washington swamp and its corruption is now trying to buy this race.”
Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani started a new ad Friday, panning the “career politicians who are bankrupting our country and brainwashing our kids.”
“I’m a businessman, not a politician and I’m ready to fix this mess,” he concludes.
Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton of Durham said he has dominated the race on social media, which could be decisive in 2022.
“I don’t know how effective it will be in turning out the vote — but I go to the same small in-person meetings Chuck and Don go to, and I feel like social media has got to be effective with some voters,” Fenton said.
Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire, said the TV advertising war raises the stakes for the televised debates for the top four federal and state races, which begin airing on WMUR Tuesday night at 8 p.m. with the Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District.
“When two leading candidates go negative against each other, it opens space for positive alternatives to emerge,” Scala said.
The Senate race shows that hard work on the campaign trail can still make a difference, he said.
“It’s funny how the political elites up here love to talk about grassroots politics in New Hampshire, and then a guy like Bolduc actually does it, and he becomes public enemy number one,” Scala said.
Bolduc has been running for three years, and the campaign is closing in on 50 town-hall meetings — something no one else has come close to matching.
Little name recognition
A few months ago, when Saint Anselm conducted a poll that allowed text responses, Bolduc’s campaign machine blasted out an alert and had a few hundred supporters respond by texting for their candidate.
Grassroots strength is relative, however.
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, went door to door for candidates in Candia, Raymond and Derry last week.
“I had more people pull me aside and say, ‘Who are these Senate candidates? I don’t know any of them,’” Moore said.
“Several said, ‘Hey, you’re the first one at my door this year and by now I’ve had dozens.’ The sad reality is none of them has what you would call a real ground game.”
In this election season, campaigns sometimes have failed to do even the simple things.
Citizens Count and the Union Leader distributed a a questionnaire on key issues to candidates for Congress and the U.S. Senate but only one one, Republican Russell Prescott in the 1st Congressional District race, responded.
‘Ugly’ in the 1st CD
Backers of the top two candidates in the 1st Congressional District GOP primary race, 2020 nominee Matt Mowers of Gilford and former Trump press aide Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, are not playing nice.
Defending Main Street, a moderate Republican super PAC backing Mowers, released an ad with a video clip of Leavitt saying, “Listen up, ho bag” into a camera phone.
The ad narrator says of Leavitt, 25, “She wants to bring her generation’s new vision to Congress. You know, mooching off her parents, running up huge credit card debt. Woke, immature and irresponsible Karoline.”
Leavitt was already ready with her own attack ad, which accuses Mowers of cozying up to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who she said “sabotaged President Trump.”
“Corrupt Matt Mowers, just another swamp doormat,” the Leavitt ad concludes.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Mowers must be in a full panic, since he won the nomination easily two years ago before losing to incumbent Chris Pappas.
“Mowers has already loaned his campaign $100,000 to stay afloat, while being consistently outraised by Karoline Leavitt and outspent on TV by Leavitt and Gail Huff Brown,” Buckley said.
“After running for Congress three years, Mowers still can’t convince his own party he’s a winner, let alone the majority of New Hampshire voters.”
Leavitt, a 2019 Saint Anselm graduate, was one of Galdieri’s students.
“I remember students asking, ‘Hey, what would be the impact during a campaign of something stupid I said or did on TikTok or Instagram?’” Galdieri said.
“I guess this race is going to answer that question.”