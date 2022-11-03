Libertarian activist charged after confronting Bolduc
Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, R.I., faced criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after he had approached Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc prior to a debate at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., condemned the man's actions.  Hart has denied he trespassed or assaulted anyone during the incident.

MANCHESTER — Goffstown police arrested a “Libertarian activist" and charged him with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after a confrontation with Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc before a televised debate Wednesday night at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the Saint Anselm College campus.

Bolduc told reporters Thursday he didn’t think that Joseph Hart, a 37-year-old Greenville, Rhode Island, man, assaulted him, but it might have gotten to that point if local police had not intervened.

Joseph Hart, 37, of Cumberland, R.I. left, confronts Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc, right, before a debate at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night. A Bolduc campaign aide, center, moved in to separate the two. 
Goffstown Police arrest Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, center, charging him with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after he approached Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc before a debate at Saint Anselm College. Police said college officials had told Hart to leave the private property prior to the incident.
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc addresses supporters at a town hall-style forum at the Loudon Country Club Thursday.