In 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu persuaded a group of fiscally conservative business leaders to form a political action committee dedicated to giving him a Republican majority on the Executive Council.
The Granite Political Action Committee raised more than $300,000 and spent nearly all of it on ads and targeted phone calls promoting GOP candidates in the closing weeks of the campaign.
Commercials warned that a Democratic majority on the council could put the state on the road to an income tax.
Together with Sununu’s blowout reelection win, this effort helped shift the council majority from 3-2 Democrats to 4-1 Republicans.
That gave Sununu a quasi-board of directors he could rely on to approve hundreds of political appointments — including attorney general and Supreme Court chief justice — and billions in state spending and federal funding.
Massachusetts is the only other state in the country with an Executive Council, but its version is ceremonial.
New Hampshire’s council must approve any state contract over $10,000, all judgeships, all department heads and thousands of volunteers and citizen activists who serve on key boards and commissions.
Occasional controversies
Much of the council agenda is the mind-numbing minutiae of state government, but occasionally controversies turn into ideological battles.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the council initially voted against accepting $24 million in federal vaccine money meant to pay for shots for children under 12 years.
Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, warned acceptance would cement the state’s position in favor of federal vaccine mandates.
After Attorney General John Formella helped produce a resolution disavowing any support for the vaccine mandate, the council changed its mind and took the federal money.
In response, two vaccine mandate opponents are waging protest Republican primary campaigns this summer.
Former state Rep. Anne Copp of Nashua is running against Wheeler, and Loudon nurse Terese Grinnell is running against Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester.
Another issue that led to Democratic challengers for all four GOP incumbents is their opposition to accepting family-planning grant money for Planned Parenthood and two other providers that operate abortion clinics.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said the council’s rejection was called for after the Legislature passed a state law banning any use of state dollars for providers that perform abortions.
That proviso found its way into the ban on late-term abortions that Sununu signed in June 2021.
Sununu, who calls himself a pro-choice governor, supports the family planning grants and vows to keep pressing for their approval.
Democratic strategists said those votes helped them attract better-than-average challengers this year.
Dana Hilliard, the five-term mayor of Somersworth and the state’s first openly gay mayor, is running against Kenney. Shoshanna Kelly, a Nashua alderwoman and rising star in her party, seeks to defeat Wheeler and become the first person of color on the council.
State Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, is leaving his state Senate seat to challenge Gatsas.
Councilors changed districts
Councilors have helped ensure their own survival.
Wheeler, Kenney and Gatsas all worked with the Republican-led Legislature to reshape their election districts to make them more GOP-friendly.
Former Councilor Mike Cryans of Hanover was looking forward to running against Kenney, but the new district maps moved Cryans’ hometown out of Kenney’s district.
Instead, to get back on the council, Cryans is now challenging the council’s only Democrat, Concord’s Cinde Warmington, in the Sept. 13 primary. The winner faces state Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury.
The Granite PAC 2022 edition has not done much for the GOP incumbents yet, though it already has $70,000, much of that from checks that came in after the 2020 election.
Meanwhile, the Democrats have formed their own Executive Council Campaign Committee, with Warmington’s husband, William Christie, serving as its chair.
This Democratic PAC already has raised $213,000 from, among others, Stonyfield Yogurt founder Gary Hirshberg ($20,000), Holderness businessman Carl Lehner ($10,000) and Michael O’Connell of Rochester ($10,000).