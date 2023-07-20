MANCHESTER — In a major policy address Thursday night, underdog Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy laid out his plan to “shut down the administrative state” that would include doing away with the FBI, Department of Education and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
“We are moving from the what to the how. How are we going to shut down the federal administrative state?” Ramaswamy said during his speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
Ramaswamy’s ambitious blueprint strikes some comparison to former House Speaker and 2012 GOP presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich, who offered the Contract with America that helped nationalize congressional elections and give Republicans control of both Houses of Congress in 1994.
“We are hungry for a cause. We are starved for purpose, meaning and identity at a time in our national history where the things that used to fill our void, faith, patriotism, hard work, family, these things have disappeared and that leaves a black hole of a vacuum in its wake,” Ramaswamy said.
This speech was to lay out how Ramaswamy would wipe out a wave of government agencies including the federal law enforcement bureau that conservative lawmakers and activists attacked for their pursuit of investigations of former President Donald Trump.
“I think the FBI as an institution should not exist,” said Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur in his first campaign for high elective office.
Eliminating “redundant” police agencies would save taxpayers $1.4 billion a year and make federal law enforcement more accountable, he said.
The federal education bureaucracy sends back billions in block grants to states and local school districts but only if they meet “politically favored benchmarks,” he said.
The Indian American said the $1.5 billion the DOE sends in support of educating racial minorities runs counter to the recent Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action.
“Dozens of states have adopted school choice reforms. Removing the centralized block grant bureaucracy will afford states more money to tailor education so that all children get a fair opportunity for an excellent education,” Ramaswamy said.
Getting rid of the DOE would save more than $8 billion annually, he said.
Calls for 3 armed marshals in every public school
Ramaswamy said he would redirect about a quarter of DOE’s budget to put three armed marshals in every public school across America.
The NRC stifles innovation, which has increased the time to develop a new nuclear plant from three years prior to its inception to more than 40 years now, he said.
That’s why no new plant has been built in the U.S. in 35 years.
If elected, he would advance the U.S. to support new reactors that are safer and more cost efficient than existing ones and taxpayers would get at least $600 million in savings by doing away with the NRC, he said.
Ramaswamy has pledged to get rid of collective bargaining for federal employees and similar to the president’s term limit he would cap at eight years how long any federal employee could work for the federal government.
Former Londonderry Town Administrator and 2022 GOP Senate candidate Kevin Smith said it took one speech for him to become a Ramaswamy devotee.
“He believes in what he is saying and he can speak to the issues very thoroughly in a way that connects with the average voter,” Smith said.
“I am tired of the politics of vengeance and retribution. I want someone who is going to be casting a positive and forward vision for America.”
Mike Wargo, a retired marketing executive from Manchester, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley impressed him, but Ramaswamy has something unique.
“He’s extremely brilliant, this is a guy who studied microbiology at Harvard, became a scientist and then decided he wanted to go to law school,” Wargo said. “Who does that?”
“Can he get elected? Who knows but I definitely think he could make some noise in New Hampshire.”
Carlo Senices, a construction worker from Peabody, Mass., became a fan of Ramaswamy during regular appearances discussing his business successes on CNBC.
“Then I saw him in Windham and here’s a guy running for president saying things I’ve never heard a politician say,” Senices said. “He’s young but what’s he got to lose? I think he could definitely help round out a ticket if running on top doesn’t work out for him.”
C.J. Madeiros came from East Greenwich, Rhode Island, to see him speak for the first time.
“He’s definitely a breath of fresh air as far as Republicans go, he’s not a career politician and he’s the first millennial to run as a major Republican candidate for president and I find that very exciting,” Madeiros said.
Longshot candidate has made small gains
Though Ramaswamy made a big fortune and wrote “Woke” the best-selling book that attacked racial justice movements and identity politics, political observers installed this Ohio Republican as a heavy longshot.
He has made small gains of late, pulling even into a tie for sixth in the latest UNH poll with Chris Christie at 5% apiece here.
Ramaswamy was one of few Republican candidates who GOP voters say they like more than they did when he first launched his White House run last Feb. 21.
According to the website Five Thirty Eight, no candidate has made more visits to the leadoff voting states of Iowa (19) and New Hampshire (14) than Ramaswamy has.
Ramaswamy said he would pardon former President Trump for any federal crimes while saying in no certain terms that he believes Trump politically is past his prime.
And he recently blamed the Jan. 6 insurrection on government censorship efforts.
“You tell people in this country they cannot speak, that is when they scream,” Ramaswamy said. “You tell people they cannot scream, that is when they tear things down.”
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said Ramaswamy is Trump lite.
“Vivek Ramaswamy is a fringe extremist whose extreme MAGA agenda is wildly out of step with Granite Staters,” Buckley said in a statement.
“Ramaswamy’s agenda poses a dangerous threat to the freedoms we cherish in New Hampshire: he supports cruel bans on abortion before many women know they’re pregnant, cozies up to a right-wing group pushing for book bans, and continues to downplay Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection.”