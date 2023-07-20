Ramaswamy outlines plan to 'shut down' administrative state
Buy Now

Underdog Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy details his plan Thursday night at Saint Anselm College to eliminate three major agencies as part of his effort to “shut down” the federal administrative state.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — In a major policy address Thursday night, underdog Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy laid out his plan to “shut down the administrative state” that would include doing away with the FBI, Department of Education and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“We are moving from the what to the how. How are we going to shut down the federal administrative state?” Ramaswamy said during his speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.