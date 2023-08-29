North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum rolls in on a scooter to at a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry on Aug. 29, 2023. He injured his Achilles tendon playing basketball last week.

Burgum rolls back onto NH campaign trail

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum scoots by the counter to stay off his injured Achilles tendon at a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry on Aug. 29, 2023.

DERRY — North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum went from the disabled list to the presidential campaign trail Tuesday, returning to New Hampshire for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon a week ago.

The former business owner rolled through campaign stops at a diner here and at the farmer’s market in Bedford on a push scooter, his lower left leg encased in a heavy cast.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks with Virgina Clark of Hampstead as she has lunch with her granddaughters including Meredith Organek, 12, at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry on Aug. 29, 2023.