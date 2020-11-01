CONCORD – On Tuesday, New Hampshire almost certainly will set a record for ballots cast in a presidential election, according to Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
The nation’s longest-serving head of a state election office wasn’t ready last Friday to predict how many would likely end up voting.
“Whatever I end up saying will clearly be a stab in the dark because this has been in so many ways an election like none other,” Gardner said.
During a telephone interview, Gardner said it’s a safe bet that more ballots will be cast than the record 755,850 turned in during 2016 when New Hampshire narrowly chose Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump.
"The total votes cast from one presidential election to the next usually go up, though not always," Gardner said.
"The exceptions when that has not happened were some election presidents ran for a second term, like President Ronald Reagan did in 1984. The turnout has gone up when other presidents have run a second time."
Nearly 305,000 cast ballots in the state primary last Sept. 8, obliterating the previous record for any previous state primary election of 228,000 in 2018.
“There’s just an intense interest in this election; there are so many signs of it out there,” Gardner said.
What remains unclear is how big a slice of Tuesday’s vote will come from absentee ballots.
By the most recent count, 225,000 absentee ballots had been requested.
The number will surely go much higher because of a “surge” of absentee ballots that came in during the weekend before and on the date of that September primary, Gardner said.
“This is why we can’t be sure. Will it get up to 240,000, even over 250,000, it’s hard to know,” Gardner said.
In September, roughly 90,000 voters cast absentee ballots, a number 10 times larger than the previous record of 9,000 absentee ballots turned in four years ago.
In Manchester, more than 14,000 absentee ballots from voters were pre-processed Saturday by volunteer poll workers under the supervision of ward moderators.
City clerk Matthew Normand said 27% of all the registered voters in Manchester have returned absentee ballots, compared with 8% in the 2016 election. Normand said he expected 40,000 people to vote in-person on Tuesday.
There were no challenges to absentee ballots on Saturday, Normand said, and only about 15 to 20 ballots in each ward were disqualified for technical problems like missing envelopes or signatures.
The New Hampshire Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation allowing all voters, for this election only, to vote by absentee because of concerns over COVID-19.
In the September primary, 29.6% voted by absentee and 70.4% voted at the polls.
Gardner said his staff has fielded many telephone calls and emails from voters who got an absentee ballot but want to vote in person.
If they didn’t mail them in yet, voters can come to polls and in person turn in that filled-out absentee ballot.
Cities and towns can place drop-off boxes outside the polling place as long as they are manned on Election Day, Gardner said.
Some cities and towns are permitting voters to cast ballots outside the polling place by installing a mobile voting station in the parking lot, he said.
"We don't have any numbers for how many voted this way in September, but it was an option," Gardner said.
During the first hour polls are open, Gardner said anyone who has sent in an absentee ballot can still show up and vote in person.
“They are taking a chance after that point on Election Day because after the first hour poll workers can cross that person’s name off the checklist as someone who has already voted,” Gardner said.
"Once that has happened, the person has already voted."