Reform to confirm eligible voters clears Senate

CONCORD — Voters without proper identification would cast an affidavit ballot and get 10 days to prove their qualifications or have their vote nullified under legislation that cleared the State Senate Thursday.
State Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said the change was needed since the Attorney General’s office has been unable to locate 230 people who voted in 2016 without an ID.
“Right now in this state anyone in the world can come to the state sign an affidavit that says I am planning to live here…that vote has to be counted, and I have a problem with that,” Giuda said.
As this bill (SB 418) is amended, the affidavit ballot would be counted on Election Night but would be deducted from the count if the voter failed to return to the Secretary of State’s office a prepaid envelope containing the proper proof of eligibility to vote here.
If the race is so close these questioned ballots would decide the outcome, the deadline for a recount would be extended so all these ballots could permanently be ruled in or out of the count.
“What we have here is an attempt to make sure every vote cast is a legal vote,” Guida said.
“We continue to dance around the issue of legitimacy of ballots. This further instills confidence that all the people are rightfully voting in this state.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester charged the legislation could put at risk the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary even as the Democratic National Committee considers a future calendar that doesn't guarantee that New Hampshire keeps its treasured spot.
“There is the potential for us announcing results on election night and then 10 days later depending on what returns we get… changing the result,” Soucy said.
“I can’t imagine why we would want to do anything to tarnish the reputation of our primary.”
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, in opposing the bill, invoked the voter fraud conspiracies that fueled the riot and attempted insurrection on Capitol Hill of Jan. 6, 2021.
“Why would we want to fix a problem that doesn’t exist?” Whitley said.
“This bill fuels dangerous allegations of voter fraud designed to further sow doubt in our elections.”
Giuda said he resented the reference.
“It is absolutely ludicrous to associate this bill with the non-insurrection, violent protest that occurred in Washington, D.C.,” Giuda said.
One Republican opposed
The Senate approved the bill, 13-11, with Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, joining the 10 Senate Democrats in opposition to the bill.
603 Forward, a left-leaning interest group, criticized the bill’s passage.
"This bill is a dangerous, confusing mess and does nothing but limit voters from exercising their right to vote,” said co-dounder Liz Wester.
“Senate Republicans should be ashamed for advancing a bill rooted in conspiracy theories which even they admit has clear problems. Governor Sununu should stand up for free and fair elections and pledge to veto this dangerous piece of anti-voting rights legislation immediately.”
Critics also maintain that with the current September primary, this process could give veterans and overseas votes less time to cast their votes in the general election.
Federal law requires all states have these absentee ballots sent out at least 45 days before each election.
“Military personnel who are overseas protecting our freedom and democracy should not be disenfranchised because conservative politicians in the State House are hell bent on pushing voting restrictions justified by debunked voter fraud conspiracy theories,” said retired Navy Petty Officer Second Class Taylor Flusk.
“When I was deployed, I can't imagine learning that I wouldn't have enough time to receive, fill out, and send back my ballot to make sure my voice in the government I was serving was heard.”
Giuda said this concern would be eliminated if the Legislature moves the state primary election up a month to the first Tuesday in August.
The Senate has passed (SB 328) legislation to make that change, but last year Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a different bill containing that change.
Sununu has said he’s open to moving the primary up to June but the Senate moved its reform back to August when the earlier date lacked enough support.
During a public hearing on this bill last January, Secretary of State David Scanlan suggested the Senate consider asking the Supreme Court for an advisory opinion on whether the bill was constitutional.
The measure now heads to the House of Representatives for its review.