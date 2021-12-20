U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., announced over the weekend he was engaged to his boyfriend, a lawyer and former Capitol Hill lobbyist.
“We said yes! Vann and I are thrilled to share the news of our engagement and look forward to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness,” Pappas said in a tweet he posted Sunday.
In 2018, Pappas became the first openly gay person to win federal office in New Hampshire history.
During his 2020 re-election campaign, Pappas got into a heated exchange during a live televised debate with Republican nominee Matt Mowers over whether Pappas should have disclosed his relationship with Bentley, who had served as a lobbyist for Amazon until November 2019.
Pappas said he was advised by the House Ethics Committee that he didn’t have to register the dating relationship.
And Pappas denied Bentley had influenced any votes he cast on issues of interest to Amazon.
According to Bentley’s online resume, after leaving Amazon he worked for two years until last month as a policy counsel for the Computer and Communications Industry Association.
He wasn’t listed as a lobbyist for that organization.
Last month, he became a policy manager with the World Wide Web Foundation.
Sen. Maggie Hassan was one of several Democratic officials who congratulated Pappas on the news.
“I’m sending my warmest congratulations to my friend @ChrisPappasNH on his engagement! Here’s to a lifetime full of love and happiness for you and Vann,” Hassan said in a statement.
Last month, Pappas announced he would seek a third term representing the First Congressional District.
A House Republican-led redistricting committee has endorsed a new map that, if it becomes law, would make the district more GOP leaning than it now is.