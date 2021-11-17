CONCORD – U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., came close to announcing his bid for reelection Wednesday, despite a proposed redistricting map that would make the First Congressional District seat he represents more Republican.
“I have always been committed to the work I am doing on behalf of the people of the 1st District, and I hope to have their confidence moving forward,” Pappas said.
During a radio talk show appearance, Pappas said he agreed with state Democratic leaders who charge the GOP redistricting map was a form of gerrymandering and the legislation should be rejected when it comes to the New Hampshire House of Representatives for a vote next January.
“Gerrymandering is rigging districts, it’s a lot of politicians picking winners and losers. Whether it’s Democrats in Illinois doing it or Republicans doing it in New Hampshire, it’s wrong,” Pappas told Good Morning New Hampshire host Jack Heath.
House Republican architects of the redistricting plan said GOP congressional candidates have won only 10% of congressional races in the past decade, and these changes would make the 1st District more competitive.
Previously, Pappas had not ruled out a run for governor in 2022 if state GOP leaders messed too much with the congressional districts during redistricting.
His comments came before Gov. Chris Sununu announced earlier this month that he would seek a fourth term as governor and not try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
On Wednesday, Pappas said he’s only focused upon the job he currently has.
“Look whatever happens with redistricting, that is not going to determine what I hope to do and continue to do for the people of New Hampshire,” said Pappas who is serving his second term.
Within minutes of the latest news, Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley sent out a fundraising appeal for Pappas on social media.
“Donate now to send a message that the voters choose our congressman, not Republican Party insiders!" Buckley posted on Twitter.
Buckley said there are many qualified Democrats who could defeat Sununu in 2022.
Other potential Democratic contenders for governor
Party leaders have been urging Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, along with Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester to consider a campaign. Former Gov. John Lynch, a four-term Democrat, hasn’t slammed the door shut on a comeback but that appears less likely.
On a related front, the potential field of Republican candidates for U.S. Senate shrunk Wednesday.
As expected, GOP congressional candidate Matt Mowers of Gilford passed on a Senate run and said he was staying put with his 2022 campaign for the 1st District seat that Pappas holds. In 2020, Pappas defeated Mowers by 5%.
This time, Mowers faces a growing field of GOP primary candidates.
Beer company founder Jeff Cozzens of Lyme said he’s sticking with his campaign for the Second Congressional District seat. The proposed redistricting maps would make even more Democratic this district that Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., has represented for five terms.
“I am flattered to be considered a candidate for the U.S. Senate, but I am focused on running for Congress,” Cozzens said.
As for the redistricting map fallout, he said he’ll leave that up to the “will of the people.”
Other Republicans who are considering a Senate run against Hassan include Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and former Congressman Frank Guinta.
Pappas said he wasn’t surprised that Sununu passed on trying to retire Hassan next year.
“I thought it was pretty clear he didn’t’ have an interest in following his brother’s footprints trying to go to the U.S. Senate; that always seemed like a little bit of a stretch to me,” Pappas said.
Sununu’s older brother, John E. Sununu, served in the Senate for six years after having been the state’s 1st District congressman.
Chris Sununu and Pappas served on the Executive Council together while Hassan was governor.
Pappas said he’s long supported legislation to create an independent commission that would come up with redistricting maps to adjust for population changes. Gov. Sununu twice vetoed bills to do so.