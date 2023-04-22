Republican hopefuls to court evangelical vote in Iowa

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., attends a campaign event at a horse farm in Cumming, Iowa, Saturday.

 EDUARDO MUNOZ/ reuters

CLIVE, Iowa — Donald Trump and other Republican presidential hopefuls called for restricting abortion at an event for evangelicals in Iowa on Saturday, courting the key conservative voting bloc in the state set to hold the party’s first nominating contest in early 2024.

At the first major campaign event for the evangelical community, speakers also talked up their opposition to transgender rights and their plans to promote Christian values and school choice.