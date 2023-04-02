FILE PHOTO: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson walks through the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington

Asa Hutchinson

 JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his 2024 presidential candidacy on Sunday with a proclamation that set him apart from other current or potential Republican candidates: former President Donald Trump should step aside from the race.

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Hutchinson urged Trump, who launched his candidacy in November, to drop out of the race after the former president was indicted in New York following an investigation into hush money payments to a porn star.