GOP-CAMPAIGN

Former vice president Mike Pence (third from left) and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (fourth from right) speak during the first Republican presidential debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee. Few of the candidates were willing to attack former president Donald Trump, who did not attend, by name during the debate. 

 Joshua Lott/Washington Post

Republican rivals of Donald Trump and their allies have run about $75 million in advertising, hosted hundreds of events, deployed small armies of door-knockers and staged a presidential debate with ratings akin to the NBA Finals.

But they have little to show for any of it. The former president has continued to dominate the polls while racking up 91 felony indictments in four courtrooms, campaigning less than many of his competitors, skipping the debate and repeatedly slashing popular fellow Republicans.