From left, former vice president Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy take part in the Republican presidential debate Wednesday night. "Mike did his duty," DeSantis said of Pence's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. "I've got no beef with him."  

MILWAUKEE - Republican presidential contenders targeted each other Wednesday as much as they did the absent front-runner, Donald Trump, in a combative first debate with a series of heated clashes reflecting the fierce competition to emerge as the main alternative to the former president.

Trump's decision to skip the event, a choice that highlighted his commanding polling lead, left him without a defense over two hours that marked the official start of the nomination battle. His biggest consolation came when all but one of the candidates onstage raised their hands to signal they would support Trump if he won the nomination and was convicted of a crime in a court of law. Trump has been indicted four times and faces 91 criminal charges and will surrender in Georgia on Thursday.

