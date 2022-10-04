FILE PHOTO: Former college football star and current senatorial candidate Walker shakes hands with former U.S. President Trump during a rally in Perry

WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has said he opposes abortion with no exceptions, has denied a media report that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

Walker, who aims to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia, was responding to a Monday report by The Daily Beast that said the candidate's then-girlfriend provided a receipt, a copy of the check and a get well card given to her by on the former football star endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump.