Democrats and Republicans are pouring millions of dollars for campaign ads into New Hampshire just days before voters there nominate a Republican candidate to challenge Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is considered one of the more vulnerable Democrats in the November general election.

Chuck Morse

Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, was the first major candidate for any office to file on opening day Wednesday.

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc has a double-digit lead over his nearest rival, Chuck Morse, president of the state senate in New Hampshire, according to a recent poll from the University of New Hampshire.

Don Bolduc at Londonderry parade
Retired Army Brigadier General Don Bolduc, who is running for U.S. Senate, greets Vietnam veteraan Frank Torre of Londonderry at the Londonderry Old Home Day Parade on Aug. 20.