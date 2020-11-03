WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans were fighting to hold on to their majority Tuesday night as GOP incumbents in pivotal states remained locked in tight contests with their Democratic challengers amid a political environment that had become increasingly challenging for President Donald Trump and his party.
As polls began to close, Republicans were contending with an unpopular president, a nation grappling with a public health crisis and a slate of energetic Democratic challengers in states from Arizona to Colorado to Maine.
That mix posed the most significant threat to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 53-47 majority since the GOP took control of the chamber in 2014, jeopardizing what had become a key bastion of Republican power.
"Because of the strong competitive races that are going on, and in really some tough states, we have multiple pathways to the Senate," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), said at a Washington Post Live event Tuesday. "And that's a good position to be in."
Republican leaders contended that they had made up ground in recent days and that many GOP senators had stabilized their campaigns. McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters last week that holding the Senate was a "50-50 proposition," adding, "There are dogfights all over the country."
Democrats hoped in particular to knock off Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina amid a group of other vulnerable Republicans. Democrats needed to gain four seats for a majority, or three seats for a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which would give them control of the chamber if Joe Biden won the presidency.
Republicans' best chance at an offsetting win rested on their hopes of unseating Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in deeply conservative Alabama.
The battle for the Senate has been ferocious for months because control of the chamber will be crucial in determining the success of Biden's first term or Trump's second. With the House likely to remain in Democratic hands, a Democratic Senate could smooth the way for Biden's agenda to advance in Washington, while a GOP-led Senate could do a great deal to block it.
As for Trump, among his biggest success has been the confirmation of dozens of young conservative judges, capped by the elevation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last week. If Trump is reelected and the Republicans hold the Senate, they could continue to tilt the federal judiciary to the right, potentially for a generation.
The Senate outcome may not be immediately clear, with slower-than-usual counting in several states because of the massive volume of early balloting and the unique voting systems in Maine and Georgia, which hosted competitive Senate races.
Republican senators headed into the election cycle on relatively favorable terrain, with just two GOP senators up for reelection in states that Trump lost in 2016. Republicans were boosted by a strong economy and a battle-tested freshman class that had been catapulted into Washington on a red wave six years ago.
But far more Republican than Democratic senators were facing reelection bids this year, and many of them had difficulty distancing themselves from an erratic president who disrupted democratic norms, challenged traditional GOP orthodoxy and struggled to manage a pandemic that has left more than 232,000 Americans dead.
Republican senators had taken a particular hit on health care as they sought to reconcile their failed bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a pledge to protect coverage for people with preexisting conditions. Polls regularly show that health care is among the issues voters care most about, and the coronavirus pandemic has underlined the issue's importance.
Republicans have sought to counteract these trends by touting their accomplishments achieved in tandem with the White House, such as a sweeping 2017 tax-cut law and the confirmation of three Supreme Court justices. They have also argued that they are best qualified to restore the booming U.S. economy that was cut short by the pandemic.
But by tying themselves so closely to the president, GOP senators ensured that Trump's struggles in many cases became those of the Republican majority, and GOP officials working on Senate races began openly blaming the president's sinking approval ratings as their majority began to look more tenuous in recent months.
"Look, the president's success is very much tied to Republican success more generally," Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in a Washington Post Live interview this week. "Our candidates have gone out there, they've made their own cases that the Republican Party remains the party to return America to the heights of prosperity that we were enjoying right before the pandemic hit."
But like Trump, Senate Republicans were not able to notably expand their electoral map, and they largely remained on defense. The biggest exception was Republican challenger John James in Michigan, who has fought a close race with Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.
In contrast, Democrats steadily expanded their offensive opportunities, forcing competitive races in conservative states such as Arkansas, Kansas and South Carolina, and sending Republican operatives racing to rescue GOP senators and candidates in those states.
While Republicans probably would hang on to at least some of those states, the party was forced to spend money and resources it would have preferred to use elsewhere.
In all, 23 Republican-held seats were on the ballot this year, compared with 12 held by Democrats, creating an inherently dangerous playing field for Republicans.
Of those dozen Democratic seats, two - Alabama and Michigan - were considered remotely vulnerable. Meanwhile, Democrats mounted strong challenges for about a dozen Republican-held seats, from bluish-purple Colorado to the GOP stronghold of Texas.
The challengers recruited by Democratic leaders included current and former Democratic governors, a former NASA astronaut, and the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives. The Democrats posted massive fundraising figures that shattered records from previous cycles, capitalizing on grass-roots enthusiasm from rank-and-file Democrats motivated to sweep Republicans at all levels out of office.
In conservative South Carolina, Democrat Jaime Harrison posted the highest single-quarter fundraising total by a Senate candidate in U.S. history, raising $57 million in the third quarter of this year in his bid against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Graham has earned particular scorn from many Democrats for his transformation from Trump critic to Trump acolyte, as well as for his role in pushing through Barrett's confirmation after blocking President Barack Obama's last Supreme Court nominee.
The DSCC, which coordinates the Democratic Senate campaigns, said its candidates in more than a dozen of the most competitive races had, as a group, raised more than double their Republican opponents in the first two weeks of October, which encompass the final pre-election fundraising reports.
Republicans had long braced for a loss in Colorado, where Gardner was not expected to overcome the increasingly Democratic tilt of the state, while Democrats never thought they would retain Alabama, where Jones in 2017 saw a rare Democratic victory in the state over Roy Moore, a Republican vying to take the seat of Jeff Sessions, who had left to become Trump's first attorney general.
Another potential Democratic gain was playing out in traditionally Republican Arizona, where Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Democratic congresswoman Gabby Giffords, consistently polled ahead of McSally, who was appointed to her position and would lose her second statewide race in two years if she were defeated.
Democrats were also hoping for victories in Maine and North Carolina. Collins, one of the few remaining moderate, pro-abortion-rights Republicans who has exerted her centrist influence in the Senate for years, was fighting her most competitive reelection race ever against Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of Maine's House.
Polling has shown that Maine's ranked-choice system, which allows voters to rank candidates by preference, may ultimately help Gideon because more people who favored minor-party hopefuls were likely to choose her as their second choice.
The Senate races in North Carolina and Iowa turned out to be the most and second-most expensive races in U.S. history, respectively, another reflection of how this election cycle has generated more passion and activism from voters than any in recent memory.
Tillis struggled to shore up the Republican base since he crossed Trump on some issues earlier in his term, for example by sponsoring legislation to protect special counsels and initially opposing the president's emergency declaration to fund his border wall. (Tillis later switched positions on that issue.)
The first-term senator tried to capitalize on late-breaking revelations of an extramarital affair that have dogged Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, but it was unclear how much that would hurt the challenger in an extremely polarized political environment.
"In the polls that we've seen, Cal Cunningham went from being above water in favorability to being well below water, and I think a lot of that has to do with the revelations that have occurred over the last month," Tillis told reporters in Cornelius, N.C., on Tuesday morning.
But late polls suggested that while Cunningham's favorability ratings had dropped after news of the affair, he continued to hold a small lead in the race.
In Iowa, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst was facing a strong challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a contest that Republicans had viewed as part of a firewall against a Democratic majority, given Iowa's strong vote for Trump in 2016.
In Montana, popular Gov. Steve Bullock - recruited into the contest by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after Bullock's failed presidential bid - has kept the race against Republican Sen. Steve Daines competitive, though GOP operatives said they believed Daines had improved his position in recent weeks.
Also being watched were several states that were leaning in Republicans' favor but that Democrats felt they had an outside shot at capturing, given the year's extraordinary political turbulence.
They included Texas, where veteran Sen. John Cornyn was fending off an energetic challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar; Kansas, where Democrat Barbara Bollier seized on a divisive GOP primary to make her contest against Rep. Roger Marshall one to watch; and Alaska, where Trump's sinking approval ratings led Republicans to expend resources to protect Sen. Dan Sullivan against Al Gross, an independent backed by the Democratic Party.
Given the closeness of the fight for the Senate, the two races in Georgia were attracting extra attention, since they would go into January if no candidate initially earned 50% of the vote.
The special election to finish the term vacated by former senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., seemed most likely to head into runoff on Jan. 5, with most Democrats consolidating behind Raphael Warnock, the pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, while GOP voters were split between appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Douglas Collins, in what turned into a nasty intraparty brawl.
It was less clear whether a runoff would be necessary in the race between Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who would be the youngest sitting senator if he won. Ossoff took advantage of the changing demographics of Georgia, and a political environment favorable to Democrats, to turn that contest into one of the most competitive nationwide.
McConnell himself was on the ballot in Kentucky as he vied for a seventh term in office. He was expected to handily dispatch Democrat Amy McGrath, who raked in large amounts of campaign cash from donors determined to oust the majority leader but who struggled to make the race competitive.
The Washington Post's Pam Kelly in Cornelius, N.C., contributed to this report.