Former Gov. Chris Christie faced attacks from Republicans for years after warmly welcoming then-President Barack Obama to New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy.
On Monday, his actions won high praise — from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris, addressing Christie’s successor, Phil Murphy, and other governors assembled for their annual White House gathering with the president, said the meeting between Republican Christie and Democrat Obama “set a tradition” for bipartisanship in a crisis.
Obama’s visit came just days before the 2012 presidential election against Christie’s choice for president, Mitt Romney. But for that day, politics took a back seat.
Harris told the members of the National Governors Association that Obama and Christie “in the height of a very contested presidential election, broke through that and worked in a bipartisan way to bring relief to the people of that state and, by example, set a tradition that I know this organization cares about deeply, which is showing that when we, in particular, face crises, we come together, regardless of party affiliation, to do the work that must be done.”
The current president, Joe Biden, was vice president at the time.
Christie’s warm greeting of Obama, which at times has been described as a hug (it wasn’t), didn’t sit well with Republican voters during his unsuccessful try for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination.
Christie vowed he would “never apologize for that, ever, to anybody,” saying he would not have been doing his job as governor had he snubbed for political reasons a president offering help for his state.
Still, Christie’s short-lived surge in polling before the New Hampshire primary was cut short when a super political action committee backing one of his rivals, Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, ran an ad tying the New Jersey governor to Obama.
Christie finished a dismal sixth and withdrew from the race shortly thereafter.