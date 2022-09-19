Download PDF election-accept-1stld-writethru_21e2ece4-3772-11ed-9f55-3b65f1323f2f.pdf
A dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests, raising the prospect of fresh post-election chaos two years after Donald Trump refused to concede the presidency.

In a survey by The Washington Post of 19 of the most closely watched statewide races in the country, the contrast between Republican and Democratic candidates was stark. While seven GOP nominees committed to accepting the outcomes in their contests, 12 either refused to commit or declined to respond. On the Democratic side, 18 said they would accept the outcome and one did not respond to The Post's survey.

Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano led efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.  