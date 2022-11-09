Republicans moved closer to winning control of the U.S. House Tuesday night, even as Democrats showed some early strength in competitive races across the Eastern Seaboard, raising their hopes of limiting GOP gains.

The U.S. Senate, meanwhile, remained up for grabs as both parties held onto competitive states, with Republican author J.D. Vance winning in Ohio, Rep. Ted Budd (R) claiming North Carolina and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) winning reelection.