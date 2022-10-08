KEENE - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second.

But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month, local Republicans have embraced Bolduc and GOP super PACs are pouring millions into advertisements to boost him. Their bet is that Bolduc - who during the primary repeatedly falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and expressed openness to abolishing the FBI - can de-emphasize his more fringe positions and win over New Hampshire's independent-minded voters.