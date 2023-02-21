Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wrote a tweet attacking "weak and woke" ideology the day she declared her candidacy.  

 Sean Rayford/Washington Post

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), a likely 2024 presidential candidate, used his January inaugural address to warn of "the woke mob" and its "woke ideology."

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, recently released a statement blaming the military's recruitment challenges on "the Left's culture wars" and a "woke agenda."