MANCHESTER — New Hampshire has a history of catapulting unknown presidential candidates into the front of a race. But that history is getting further away. And the candidates who tried to run nostalgic New Hampshire campaigns this year ran headlong into the realities of the national 2020 primary.
Candidates like Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former Rep. Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney focused on having a large number of small events around the state — house parties, meet-and-greets at local businesses and small issue-focused forums — where the focus was on personally engaging with voters. Short on name recognition and funds, the successes of long-ago long shots drew candidates to New Hampshire.
Sestak said he modeled his effort on former President Jimmy Carter’s low-budget 1976 primary. Bennet repeatedly compared his campaign to former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart’s 1984 victory in New Hampshire against the Goliath of former Vice President Walter Mondale.
But these come-from-behind wins are becoming less common.
In 2004 and 2008, the candidates who did the best in New Hampshire were the ones who had the most events here, said Christopher Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College. “In 2012, 2016 and 2020, the exact opposite has been the case,” he said. “The leading candidates did not do as much here.
“We don’t know what the cause of it is, or what it necessarily means, but it does seem like a trend,” Galdieri said.
Writing in a London School of Economics blog earlier this month, Galdieri, with Saint Anselm’s politics department chairman Jennifer Lucas and Massachusetts policy analyst Brian O’Connor, found that since the 2004 primary cycle, presidential candidates have been visiting New Hampshire less.
And, they pointed out, “genuine upsets by little-known candidates have become rare: John McCain and Hillary Clinton were far from obscure when they unexpectedly won their respective primaries in 2000 and 2008, and Bernie Sanders’ win in 2016 was no surprise by the time it took place.”
Their analysis found that compared to the 2004 primary, the number of house parties, meet-and-greets and policy speeches has fallen, while larger town halls and party-sponsored events have become more common.
Two primaries
“It’s as if there are two primaries going on,” said Bennet spokesman Shannon Beckham on Saturday, after Bennet suspended his campaign.
The first is a sort of national primary, she said, made up of TV debates and social media.
“The second primary is the one taking place in businesses and living rooms, with living, breathing people,” Beckham said.
This year, she said, the Democratic National Committee’s criteria to appear in one of the televised debates meant the focus was on the national primary and the race for small donors.
Beckham cited Hart and Sen. McCain’s 2000 win in New Hampshire as models for Bennet’s campaign. Over the final 10 weeks, even as Bennet sat in the Senate for the impeachment trial, he appeared at 50 town hall events in New Hampshire.
“Michael feels very strongly the approach he took was right,” Beckham said.
At a Feb. 8 town hall for Bennet, voter Sheridan Brown of Grantham said he did appreciate the way Bennet ran his campaign. “He did it the New Hampshire way,” Brown said.
On Feb. 11, Bennet got less than 1,000 votes, out of more than 300,000 Democratic ballots cast.
In fall 2019, Sestak campaigned at small meet-and-greets, following the model of former presidents Carter and Bill Clinton, he said.
With Sestak’s late entrance to the campaign and without national name recognition — no viral moment like Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “nevertheless she persisted” rebuke, or the buzz around former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s televised town hall in early 2019 — he said he did not have the national profile to attract the hundreds of thousands of small donors required to be part of DNC debates.
Without attention from the TV debates, Sestak tried to build buzz himself. He spent three months at small events around Iowa, living out of an EconoLodge. Then he spent three weeks at small events and meet-and-greets in New Hampshire.
Over eight days in October, Sestak traveled on foot across the state and held 52 events. Some events were very small — one Manchester roundtable that was focused on special education drew just one voter, whom Sestak talked with for over an hour. But Sestak said the local press gave him plenty of attention for the walking tour. He credited attention from WMUR for a pop in the polls — from 0% to 1%, he said, but it was something.
Maybe the approach would have worked, he said, if he had started earlier, gotten national attention, been included in television forums in the spring and summer. Or maybe not, he said Friday.
“I may have been a bad candidate, and I might not have gotten their attention anyway,” Sestak said.
Like Bennet, Sestak said he thought talking directly to voters was essential to build trust in elected officials.
“I think to walk away from that because it might not have worked for some, I think would walk away from a critical way to gain trust,” Sestak said. “You can’t give up on it.”